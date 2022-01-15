Is Novak Djokovic being mistreated in Australia? Serbian President comments

Novak Djokovic's visa has been cancelled for the second time, and he has been detained again. Meanwhile, the Serbian President, Aleksander Vucic, is unhappy with how Australia has treated him.

It has been a twist of events involving Novak Djokovic of Serbia. On Friday, it was the second time his visa was cancelled in Melbourne, just days ahead of his title defence at the 2022 Australian Open. While he was detained again by the Australian Border Force (ABF) on Saturday, the Serbian President, Aleksander Vucic, has criticised the Australian government over how it has handled the defending champion.

Djokovic has failed to prove his vaccine exemption since arrival and has been facing deportation, while the judge would once again hear the matter at the Federal court on Sunday. On Monday, he is scheduled to compete against countryman Miomir Kecmanović in Round 1 of the Grand Slam. Meanwhile, an emergency court hearing was held on Friday, where Judge Anthony Kelly ruled out Djokovic's deportation while the matter appeal proceedings were underway. ALSO READ: Revealed! 7 reasons why Novak Djokovic's Australian visa was cancelled for second time

Vucic stated that the Australian government was mistreating the reigning world number one, while along with his family, the entire nation was hurt by it. He took to his social media to post a video and vent his frustration at the situation. He also questioned the Australian Government as to why the champ was being mistreated and that he should have been denied the visa in the first place had it been so adamant not to let unvaccinated players enter the country.

"Why do you mistreat him? Why do you torture him, as well as his family and a nation that is free and proud? Is all this necessary to win the elections and please your public? We will fight for Novak Djokovic and the fact that you will harass him for a day, two or five more will not change the sentiments of our people towards the people of Australia that we highly respect and appreciate, but also our opinion about Novak Djokovic," Vucic reckoned, reports ABC. ALSO READ: Australian Open more important than any player, says Rafael Nadal after Novak Djokovic detained again