The veteran Australian pacer Mitchell Starc grabbed the headlines with yet another brilliant bowling, taking a six-wicket haul in the first innings of the Ashes 2025 Pink-Ball Test against England at the Gabba in Brisbane. Even at the age of 36, Starc is showing no signs of slowing down, troubling the batting line-up with his pace, swing, and accuracy.

Given Starc peaking his form in his mid-30s, Jasprit Bumrah, at the age of 31, frequently rested from the matches to manage workload, faces a different scenario. In the England tour, Bumrah played only three Tests out of five games, a clear result of workload management rather than form, and a question was raised about his unavailability to play the entire series.

As Mitchell Starc continues to dominate in his mid-30s, here are five key lessons Jasprit Bumrah must take into account.