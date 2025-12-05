Mitchell Starc at 36, Still Firing: 5 Key Lessons Jasprit Bumrah Must Take Note Of
As Mitchell Starc excels in his mid-30s, his career offers lessons for 31-year-old Jasprit Bumrah, often rested for workload management. Five strategies—like format specialization and maintaining rhythm—could help Bumrah prolong his peak and impact.
Lessons for Bumrah from Starc's Book
The veteran Australian pacer Mitchell Starc grabbed the headlines with yet another brilliant bowling, taking a six-wicket haul in the first innings of the Ashes 2025 Pink-Ball Test against England at the Gabba in Brisbane. Even at the age of 36, Starc is showing no signs of slowing down, troubling the batting line-up with his pace, swing, and accuracy.
Given Starc peaking his form in his mid-30s, Jasprit Bumrah, at the age of 31, frequently rested from the matches to manage workload, faces a different scenario. In the England tour, Bumrah played only three Tests out of five games, a clear result of workload management rather than form, and a question was raised about his unavailability to play the entire series.
As Mitchell Starc continues to dominate in his mid-30s, here are five key lessons Jasprit Bumrah must take into account.
1. Adaptation to Prolong Peak Form
Earlier this year, Mitchell Starc decided to retire from the T20Is ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 and focus on the longer formats, including Tests and ODIs, allowing him to manage his workload better and extend his peak performance well into his late 30s. Since the Australian pacer chose to move on from the shortest format of the game at the international level, he has looked fresher, fitter, and far more effective in other formats that matter the most.
Jasprit Bumrah and Team India management could adopt a similar approach for a long-term vision by reducing his exposure to less consequential white-ball matches, prioritising marquee series and major tournaments, and ensuring he remains available, at his sharpest, for key Test and ODI assignments, without relying on long breaks that often disrupt his rhythm.
2. Rhythm and Match Practice Matter
One of the key factors that enables Mitchell Starc to sustain his longevity and peak even at the age of 36 is regularly bowling in varied conditions, reflecting his consistency. Jasprit Bumrah, on the other hand, with intermittent play, risks losing some of that edge. In the Test series against South Africa, the Indian pacer picked 8 wickets in four innings, a decent return, but it highlighted how limited match practice can affect rhythm and the ability to consistently strike at key moments.
For Bumrah to reach Starc-like longevity, where the Australian pacer is peaking even at the age of 36, the Indian pace bowling spearhead may need a stable and well-managed schedule rather than long breaks, which might affect his bowling rhythm.
3. Format-Specialization Helps Longevity
Mitchell Starc’s decision to quit T20Is tells a story; by sacrificing the shortest format overload, he preserves fitness for the Tests and ODIs. Given that there are major Test assignments for Australia and the 2027 World Cup coming up, Starc’s approach shows that selectively focusing on the formats that matter the most allows the fast bowler to preserve his fitness and extend his peak form well into his mid-30s.
Given Jasprit Bumrah’s injury history, Team India management can contemplate a similar path, especially if he is seen as a Test and ODI spearhead. Currently, the Indian pacer is not featured in the ODIs as the selectors and team management have rested him to ensure his participation in the T20 World Cup.
4. Smart Workload Strategy
The workload management has become a topic of debate amid the gruelling cricketing schedule, and in Jasprit Bumrah’s case, the team management has deliberately limited his appearances to safeguard his long‑term fitness, given his past back injury concerns. However, Bumrah needs to balance rest with enough match practice, selectively playing key series while maintaining bowling rhythm.
Mitchell Starc, on the other hand, shows that workload management does not allow long gaps between matches, but by maintaining consistent high-intensity practice and selective match practice, allowing the Australian fast bowler to stay sharp, dominant, and injury-free even in their mid-30s.
5. Discipline and Smart Preparation
Mitchell Starc’s remarkable fitness, even at the age of 36, is not only because of his talent but also from discipline and smart preparation, refusing to back down from shoulder‑to‑shoulder competition. The veteran Australian pacer sustained his long career with a full load of injuries and workload stress, and yet, even after crossing 100 Tests in 2025, Starc remains one of the deadliest quicks.
Jasprit Bumrah, on the other hand, can sustain a long and high-impact career for Team India by following structured fitness, smart recovery, and fearless commitment, not only by skipping white-ball games, but also by not shying away from tough workloads when fit, taking a leaf out of Mitchell Starc’s book.
