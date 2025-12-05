SA legend Jacques Kallis believes the T20 World Cup is perfectly timed for the Proteas to win a first title. He said the SA20 tournament leading into the event provides 'fantastic preparation' for the team to go one step better than their 2024 finish.

South Africa legend Jacques Kallis believes next year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup is timed perfectly for South Africa to claim a first title. The 10th edition of the T20 World Cup will commence on February 7 next year, and the Proteas will be aiming to go one step better than their runner-up finish behind India at the 2024 tournament.

The start of the T20 World Cup is just 13 days after the completion of South Africa's domestic SA20 tournament that will feature the majority of the Proteas' white-ball stars, and Kallis thinks this will help his former side be primed for the 20-over showcase.

SA20 provides 'fantastic preparation'

"I think it's going to play a big role," Kallis said of the SA20 leading into the start of the T20 World Cup, as quoted from the official website of ICC. "I don't think it'll make the guys play any harder or anything like that, because the guys would have put the 100 per cent effort in, in any case," he added.

"But I do think it's fantastic preparation, looking forward to that World Cup," he noted.

Senior players and all-rounders key to success

If South Africa are to win a first T20 World Cup title, they will need strong performances from their senior players, with the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram likely to play a significant role.

Kallis also stressed the importance of Marco Jansen, with the star all-rounder looking to build on the seven scalps he took with the ball at the 2024 edition of the event.

Kallis on Marco Jansen's rise

The South Africa great believes Jansen is now an even better player, suggesting his recent Player of the Match heroics in the second Test against India in Guwahati will provide the 25-year-old with an extra level of confidence heading into the T20 World Cup.

"He's had a massive year, hasn't he?" Kallis said. "He's always had the potential. It was just a matter of figuring out his game. He's obviously figured it out now and is getting a good balance," he added.

"He's always been magnificent with the ball. Perhaps in previous years, he didn't quite fulfil his talent with the bat," he noted. "He's certainly turned that around now. He's a premium all-rounder now," he said.

South Africa's T20 World Cup draw

South Africa are drawn alongside New Zealand, Afghanistan, Canada and the UAE at next year's T20 World Cup, with their opening match against Canada on February 9 in Ahmedabad. (ANI)