Revealed! 7 reasons why Novak Djokovic's Australian visa was cancelled for second time

World No.1 men's tennis player Novak Djokovic's visa drama in Australia, continues, with the Serbian being detained for the second time on Saturday.

Novak Djokovic's detention comes two days before the start of the first Grand Slam of the year, and instead of focusing on his game, the World No. 1's legal battles assumes focus in the latest twist in a high-profile controversy over his COVID-19 vaccination status.

Meanwhile, the key reasons behind the Serbian's visa cancellation again have been revealed in the federal court documents along with Djokovic's plans to fight deportation in a final showdown.

Australia's Immigration Minister Alex Hawke cancelled Djokovic's visa for a second time on Friday, citing a laundry list of reasons, including that the Serbian shows an 'apparent disregard to isolate following a COVID-19 positive test result in December 2021.

The first reason in Hawke's list states that Novak Djokovic's ongoing presence in Australia may lead to an increase in anti-vaccination sentiment within the Australian community.

Hawke goes on to add that World No.1's presence in Australia can also potentially lead to an increase in the civil unrest of the kind previously experienced in the country with rallies and protests, which could end up being a source of community transmission.

Court documents reveal the Immigration Minister also stated that Novak Djokovic's stance on vaccinations may lead to others refusing to get jabbed and reinforcing the beliefs of the unvaxxed.

Hawke also referred to the interview Djokovic had with a French publication two days after testing positive for COVID-19. The Immigration Minister mentioned that given the 34-year-old's high profile status and position as a role model in the sporting and broader community, his ongoing presence in Australia might foster similar disregard for the precautionary requirements following receipt of a positive COVID-19 test in the country.

The Australian Open defending champion also posed a 'risk to the good order of the Australian community, Hawke said, adding that his stay in the country may create 'public disruption' to values of the Australian society.

The Immigration Minister also insisted that an unvaccinated person poses a greater risk of catching the COVID-19 virus and spreading it around the community. 'I consider that it would be in the public interest to cancel Mr Djokovic's visa,' Hawke said.

"These matters go to the very preservation of life and health of many members of the general community, and further are crucial to the maintaining the health system in Australia, which is facing increasing strain in the current circumstances of the pandemic," Hawke concluded.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic's lawyers argued that the Immigration Minister cited no evidence that supported his finding that the Serbian's presence on Australian soil may 'foster anti-vaccination sentiment'. "It was not open to the Minister to make that finding," they said.

If Novak Djokovic's case remains unsuccessful, the tennis great will be deported from Australia and could be barred from receiving a new visa for the next three years. The Serbian, however, continues to be in the draw to defend his title in the Australian Open 2022, which begins on Monday. Djokovic was drawn against countryman Miomir Kecmanovic despite uncertainty over deportation.

