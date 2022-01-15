  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Revealed! 7 reasons why Novak Djokovic's Australian visa was cancelled for second time

    First Published Jan 15, 2022, 11:55 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    World No.1 men's tennis player Novak Djokovic's visa drama in Australia, continues, with the Serbian being detained for the second time on Saturday.

    tennis Australian Open 2022 Revealed 7 reasons why Novak Djokovic visa was cancelled for second time by immigration minister alex hawke

    Image Credit: (L) Getty Images, (R) Alex Hawke Twitter account

    World No.1 men's tennis player Novak Djokovic visa drama in Australia, continues, with the Serbian being detained for the second time on Saturday. Federal court documents show the 34-year-old Australian Open defending champion was detained at an address in Melbourne.

    tennis Australian Open 2022 Revealed 7 reasons why Novak Djokovic visa was cancelled for second time by immigration minister alex hawke

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Novak Djokovic's detention comes two days before the start of the first Grand Slam of the year, and instead of focusing on his game, the World No. 1's legal battles assumes focus in the latest twist in a high-profile controversy over his COVID-19 vaccination status.

    tennis Australian Open 2022 Revealed 7 reasons why Novak Djokovic visa was cancelled for second time by immigration minister alex hawke

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Meanwhile, the key reasons behind the Serbian's visa cancellation again have been revealed in the federal court documents along with Djokovic's plans to fight deportation in a final showdown.

    tennis Australian Open 2022 Revealed 7 reasons why Novak Djokovic visa was cancelled for second time by immigration minister alex hawke

    Image Credit: Alex Hawke Official Twitter handle

    Australia's Immigration Minister Alex Hawke cancelled Djokovic's visa for a second time on Friday, citing a laundry list of reasons, including that the Serbian shows an 'apparent disregard to isolate following a COVID-19 positive test result in December 2021.

    tennis Australian Open 2022 Revealed 7 reasons why Novak Djokovic visa was cancelled for second time by immigration minister alex hawke

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The first reason in Hawke's list states that Novak Djokovic's ongoing presence in Australia may lead to an increase in anti-vaccination sentiment within the Australian community.

    tennis Australian Open 2022 Revealed 7 reasons why Novak Djokovic visa was cancelled for second time by immigration minister alex hawke

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Hawke goes on to add that World No.1's presence in Australia can also potentially lead to an increase in the civil unrest of the kind previously experienced in the country with rallies and protests, which could end up being a source of community transmission.

    tennis Australian Open 2022 Revealed 7 reasons why Novak Djokovic visa was cancelled for second time by immigration minister alex hawke

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Court documents reveal the Immigration Minister also stated that Novak Djokovic's stance on vaccinations may lead to others refusing to get jabbed and reinforcing the beliefs of the unvaxxed.

    tennis Australian Open 2022 Revealed 7 reasons why Novak Djokovic visa was cancelled for second time by immigration minister alex hawke

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Hawke also referred to the interview Djokovic had with a French publication two days after testing positive for COVID-19. The Immigration Minister mentioned that given the 34-year-old's high profile status and position as a role model in the sporting and broader community, his ongoing presence in Australia might foster similar disregard for the precautionary requirements following receipt of a positive COVID-19 test in the country.

    tennis Australian Open 2022 Revealed 7 reasons why Novak Djokovic visa was cancelled for second time by immigration minister alex hawke

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Australian Open defending champion also posed a 'risk to the good order of the Australian community, Hawke said, adding that his stay in the country may create 'public disruption' to values of the Australian society.

    tennis Australian Open 2022 Revealed 7 reasons why Novak Djokovic visa was cancelled for second time by immigration minister alex hawke

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Immigration Minister also insisted that an unvaccinated person poses a greater risk of catching the COVID-19 virus and spreading it around the community. 'I consider that it would be in the public interest to cancel Mr Djokovic's visa,' Hawke said.

    tennis Australian Open 2022 Revealed 7 reasons why Novak Djokovic visa was cancelled for second time by immigration minister alex hawke

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "These matters go to the very preservation of life and health of many members of the general community, and further are crucial to the maintaining the health system in Australia, which is facing increasing strain in the current circumstances of the pandemic," Hawke concluded.

    tennis Australian Open 2022 Revealed 7 reasons why Novak Djokovic visa was cancelled for second time by immigration minister alex hawke

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic's lawyers argued that the Immigration Minister cited no evidence that supported his finding that the Serbian's presence on Australian soil may 'foster anti-vaccination sentiment'. "It was not open to the Minister to make that finding," they said.

    tennis Australian Open 2022 Revealed 7 reasons why Novak Djokovic visa was cancelled for second time by immigration minister alex hawke

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    If Novak Djokovic's case remains unsuccessful, the tennis great will be deported from Australia and could be barred from receiving a new visa for the next three years. The Serbian, however, continues to be in the draw to defend his title in the Australian Open 2022, which begins on Monday. Djokovic was drawn against countryman Miomir Kecmanovic despite uncertainty over deportation.

    tennis Australian Open 2022 Revealed 7 reasons why Novak Djokovic visa was cancelled for second time by immigration minister alex hawke

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The visa row based on Novak Djokovic's COVID-19 vaccination status has overshadowed the Grand Slam, where the World No.1 would be looking to become the first men's tennis player to win 21 majors.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22: Indias Test series win on South African soil: So near, yet so far-ayh

    India's Test series win on South African soil: So near, yet so far

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Virat Kohli and co warned over DRS outburst-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Virat Kohli and co warned over DRS outburst

    tennis Australian Open more important than any player says Rafael Nadal after Novak Djokovic detained again

    Australian Open more important than any player, says Rafael Nadal after Novak Djokovic detained again

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Virat Kohli and co fail to get the job done, netizens left disappointed-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Virat Kohli and co fail to get the job done, netizens left disappointed

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders, KKR appoints Bharat Arun as bowling coach-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders appoint Bharat Arun as bowling coach

    Recent Stories

    Sanjeeda Shaikh fails miserably while trying to copy Samantha Ruth Prabhu, gets trolled by netizens RCB

    Sanjeeda Shaikh fails miserably while trying to copy Samantha Ruth Prabhu, gets trolled by netizens

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22: Indias Test series win on South African soil: So near, yet so far-ayh

    India's Test series win on South African soil: So near, yet so far

    Robbers raid Amazon FedEx freight cars leave thousands of gutted boxes on tracks gcw

    Robbers raid Amazon, FedEx freight cars, leave thousands of gutted boxes on tracks

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs BFC: Game 61 between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC called off due to COVID concerns-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Game 61 between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC called off due to COVID concerns

    Republic Day celebrations to begin from January 23 every year: Sources

    Republic Day celebrations to begin from January 23 every year: Sources

    Recent Videos

    Be afraid and expect the worse Ukraine government websites hit by massive cyber attack

    'Be afraid and expect the worse': Ukraine government websites hit by massive cyber-attack

    Video Icon
    Female Chinese agent has infiltrated UK Parliament to interfere in politics warns MI5

    Female Chinese agent has infiltrated UK Parliament to interfere in politics, warns MI5

    Video Icon
    Kerala nun rape case accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquitted: Sister says Not a hopeful order-dnm

    Kerala nun rape case accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquitted: Sister says ‘Not a hopeful order’

    Video Icon
    Bikaner Guwahati Express derailment Mangled coaches cleared; glitch in locomotive led to mishap

    Bikaner-Guwahati Express derailment: Mangled coaches cleared; glitch in locomotive led to mishap

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 59): Hyderabad FC spoils Chennaiyin FC's top-4 hopes with a 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 59): Hyderabad FC spoils Chennaiyin FC's top-4 hopes with a 1-1 draw

    Video Icon