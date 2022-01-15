Australian Open more important than any player, says Rafael Nadal after Novak Djokovic detained again

Novak Djokovic is again detained in Australia, after authorities rip up his visa for a second time and declare the unvaccinated tennis superstar a threat to the public.

World No.1 men's tennis player Novak Djokovic was on Saturday detained for the second time in Australia after authorities cancelled the Serbian's visa and declared him a threat to the public. Federal court documents show the 34-year-old Australian Open defending champion was detained at an address in Melbourne, as his appeal against detention continues.

Djokovic's detention comes two days before the start of the first Grand Slam of the year, and instead of focusing on his game, the World No. 1's legal battles assumes focus in the latest twist in a high-profile controversy over his COVID-19 vaccination status.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke has now claimed Djokovic's continued presence on Australian soil could 'foster anti-vaccination sentiment' and even spark an 'increase in civil unrest'.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal has taken a dig at Novak Djokovic, saying that the Australian Open is much more important than any player. Speaking to reporters at Melbourne Park, the Spaniard said, "Australian Open will be a great Australian Open with or without him (Djokovic)."

However, Nadal said he respected Djokovic "as a person, of course, and as an athlete, without a doubt". "I really respect him, even if I don't agree with a lot of the things that he did the last couple of weeks," World No.6 concluded.

Novak Djokovic continues to be in the draw to defend his title in the Australian Open 2022, which begins on Monday. The Serbian was drawn against countryman Miomir Kecmanovic despite uncertainty over deportation.

The visa row based on Novak Djokovic's COVID-19 vaccination status has overshadowed the Grand Slam, where the World No.1 would be looking to become the first men's tennis player to win 21 majors.

