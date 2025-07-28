Image Credit : Getty

Diamond Dallas Page didn’t wait for his WCW contract to run out. He wanted to wrestle, and be famous. WWE gave him that shot… as a stalker. Debuting in 2001, Page was revealed as the man harassing The Undertaker’s wife, Sara.

It was a terrible creative call. Fans were left confused. DDP, a beloved WCW babyface, was now playing a bizarre peeping-tom villain. He got injured just weeks in and never recovered momentum. A legend's first WWE run ended in a whisper, without a bang.