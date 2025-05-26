Image Credit : Getty

Every contending team should at least ask if it can land Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Cavaliers are no exception. Evan Mobley is Cleveland’s most valuable asset, and if there's one player who could entice Milwaukee, it's the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

Cavs President Koby Altman made it clear: “We’re going to go as a franchise as Evan is going to go.” But pairing a 30-year-old Giannis with a 28-year-old Donovan Mitchell might be the Cavs' best shot at a title before Mitchell’s contract clock runs out. That’s the kind of swing that changes a franchise’s future overnight.