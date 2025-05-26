5 Tough Calls Cleveland Cavaliers Must Make This Offseason to Stay in Contention
From potential Giannis trades to coaching tweaks, here are five critical offseason decisions the Cleveland Cavaliers must address to keep their championship window open.
Should Cleveland Push for a Giannis Blockbuster?
Every contending team should at least ask if it can land Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Cavaliers are no exception. Evan Mobley is Cleveland’s most valuable asset, and if there's one player who could entice Milwaukee, it's the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.
Cavs President Koby Altman made it clear: “We’re going to go as a franchise as Evan is going to go.” But pairing a 30-year-old Giannis with a 28-year-old Donovan Mitchell might be the Cavs' best shot at a title before Mitchell’s contract clock runs out. That’s the kind of swing that changes a franchise’s future overnight.
Will the Cavs Stick With the Core Four?
Altman has publicly stood by his core four of Mitchell, Garland, Mobley, and Allen. But behind closed doors, the calculus could shift, especially if a major piece becomes available. Mitchell and Mobley are staying. So, any shake-up would likely mean moving either Darius Garland or Jarrett Allen.
Garland is dynamic offensively but struggles with injuries due to his size. Allen is reliable, but his playoff inconsistency might tempt the front office to explore a different route. If the right deal comes, Koby Altman will have to make a call.
Do Ty Jerome and Sam Merrill Fit in the Long-Term Picture?
Ty Jerome turned heads this season, finishing third in Sixth Man of the Year voting and playing a key role in the first-round sweep of Miami. But his inconsistency showed in the Indiana series. Sam Merrill and others like Tristan Thompson and Javonte Green are also on the market.
While Altman praised their development, he hinted at turnover among role players to better fit the system and tax constraints. “We’d love to keep Ty,” Altman said, “but we’ll see what the marketplace holds.” The Cavs must decide: are these players long-term fits or were they temporary sparks?
Can Cleveland Add the Mental and Physical Grit They Lack?
Everyone from Altman to Atkinson to the players admitted the Cavs weren’t tough enough. Game 2 against the Pacers haunts the team for how easily it slipped away. Altman believes playoff scars can build toughness.
But internal growth may not be enough. It might be time to bring in a gritty vet who’s seen real playoff wars. This offseason is Cleveland’s chance to add that battle-tested edge and not repeat last year's late-game breakdowns.
What Adjustments Will Coach Atkinson Make Post-Playoffs?
Kenny Atkinson earned Coach of the Year honors for guiding the Cavs to top-10 rankings on both ends. But the playoffs exposed gaps, especially against a sharper Rick Carlisle-led Pacers team. Cleveland's offensive rating dipped from 121 in the regular season to 112.6 against Indiana.
Defensive efficiency also took a hit. Atkinson now faces key tactical questions: How will he improve late-game offense? Can the Cavs handle full-court pressure without Garland? Is his staff equipped to teach a structured, tough-minded style?