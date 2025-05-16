Image Credit : Getty

The Suns might be the most decorated team never to win it all. They’ve had MVPs, deep playoff runs, and some of the best offenses in league history. In 1993, Charles Barkley led a stacked team to the Finals, but they ran into Jordan’s Bulls dynasty.

Steve Nash’s Suns of the 2000s dominated regular seasons but couldn’t break through in the playoffs. In 2021, Devin Booker and Chris Paul gave the franchise fresh hope, but the Suns blew a 2–0 Finals lead to Giannis and the Bucks. Despite the talent, the title remains far.