Image Credit : Getty

The consensus No. 1 pick. No debate. Cooper Flagg has been the name on everyone's radar since high school, and he’s lived up to the hype at Duke. The 6'9" forward is the rare type of prospect who impacts every possession.

His combination of motor, IQ, and versatility sets him apart. His strengths include two-way dominance, high-level passing, elite feel for the game. His weaknesses: Still refining his one-on-one shot creation.