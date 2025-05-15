5 Upcoming Basketball Talents in Demand Ahead of the NBA 2025 Draft
With the 2025 NBA Draft approaching, here are five top prospects turning heads with their elite skill sets, NBA-ready frames, and superstar potential.
1. Cooper Flagg - Forward, Duke
The consensus No. 1 pick. No debate. Cooper Flagg has been the name on everyone's radar since high school, and he’s lived up to the hype at Duke. The 6'9" forward is the rare type of prospect who impacts every possession.
His combination of motor, IQ, and versatility sets him apart. His strengths include two-way dominance, high-level passing, elite feel for the game. His weaknesses: Still refining his one-on-one shot creation.
2. Dylan Harper - Guard, Rutgers
Son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, Dylan brings a poise beyond his years. A 6'6" combo guard with a strong frame and a lefty stroke, Harper has an innate sense of tempo and game control.
His strengths include playmaking, physicality, high basketball IQ. Weaknesses: Questionable outside shooting mechanics.
3. Ace Bailey - Forward, Rutgers
Ace Bailey is a 6'10" scoring machine who can fill it up from anywhere. With NBA size and a killer instinct, he’s tailor-made for today’s league. He has the confidence of a star and sometimes the shot selection to match. His strengths include shot-making, size for position, offensive confidence. Weaknesses: Needs polish in playmaking and defensive consistency
4. VJ Edgecombe - Guard, Baylor
A 6'5" explosive wing with relentless energy, he thrives in transition and plays above the rim on both ends. With the right development system, Edgecombe could become a devastating two-way guard who thrives in both fast-paced systems and playoff environments. His strengths include athleticism, transition scoring, defensive upside. Weaknesses: Needs tighter handle, limited self-creation in the halfcourt
5. Tre Johnson, Guard - Texas
Tre Johnson is the type of guard who can take over games with his shot-making. He’s surgical off screens and deadly in late-clock situations. Though streaky at times, he’s wired to score. If Johnson expands his point guard skills and becomes more engaged defensively, he could be one of the best offensive guards in the league.
His strengths include pull-up shooting, late-game scoring, range. Weaknesses: Defense, decision-making, playmaking under pressure.