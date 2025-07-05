Image Credit : Getty

Daughter of NBA icon Dennis Rodman, Trinity Rodman didn’t follow her father’s footsteps into basketball, but she sprinted toward soccer instead. A standout forward in the NWSL and a mainstay on the U.S. Women’s National Team, Trinity has already played at the FIFA Women’s World Cup and represented the U.S. at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Away from the pitch, Trinity’s creativity found another outlet. She’s authored two children’s books, Wake Up and Kick It with Trinity Rodman, and even caught media attention after being spotted at Wimbledon cheering on American tennis star Ben Shelton.