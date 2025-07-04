5 NBA Trades That Could Shake Up the League Before the Start of 2025-26 Season
Big names like Donovan Mitchell and Brandon Ingram could be on the move. Here’s a look at five trades that could change team dynamics before next season tips off.
Mitchell to Lakers: LeBron’s Final Push?
Donovan Mitchell’s future in Cleveland looks uncertain, and if the Cavaliers suspect he might leave in free agency, now is the time to act. The Los Angeles Lakers could be ideal trade partners. With LeBron James still on the roster, LA remains in win-now mode.
Bringing in Mitchell could give the Lakers another high-impact player to complement LeBron and Luka Doncic. In return, Cleveland could receive picks and younger talent to reshape their core.
Ingram to Kings: Sacramento’s Next Big Step?
Brandon Ingram's place might not be guaranteed for much longer. The Raptors have young pieces they’re eager to build around, which could make Ingram expendable.
The Sacramento Kings, who are looking to build for a strong playoff push, may see Ingram as a finishing piece. Pairing him with Domantas Sabonis would give them a dangerous duo. The Raptors, in turn, could get younger and add depth for the future.
Markkanen to Heat: A Perfect Stretch Fit?
Utah Jazz are looking to move on from Lauri Markkanen. Still young, he’s already established himself as one of the top shooting forwards in the league. Utah might consider trading him for future assets.
The Miami Heat could use Markkanen’s shooting and basketball IQ. He fits their culture and brings size and skill. A trade here would make the Heat even more formidable in the East, while giving Utah valuable pieces to continue their rebuild.
Young to Spurs: Wembanyama’s Running Mate?
Trae Young has put up big numbers in Atlanta, but the Hawks’ playoff results have fallen short. A rebuild could be in the cards, with Young as a major trade chip.
The San Antonio Spurs, meanwhile, have a generational talent in Victor Wembanyama but need help on offense. Young would provide instant playmaking and take pressure off Wemby. A deal could mark the start of a long-term backcourt-frontcourt duo.
LaVine to 76ers: Embiid Gets a Scoring Partner?
Zach LaVine hasn’t had much impact, and the Sacramento Kings could look to reset by trading him. If so, the Philadelphia 76ers could be suitors.
Philly is searching for another scorer to support Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. LaVine brings shot creation and explosiveness. A trade could involve picks and younger players, giving both teams a fresh path forward.