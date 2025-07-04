Image Credit : Getty

Donovan Mitchell’s future in Cleveland looks uncertain, and if the Cavaliers suspect he might leave in free agency, now is the time to act. The Los Angeles Lakers could be ideal trade partners. With LeBron James still on the roster, LA remains in win-now mode.

Bringing in Mitchell could give the Lakers another high-impact player to complement LeBron and Luka Doncic. In return, Cleveland could receive picks and younger talent to reshape their core.