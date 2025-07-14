Image Credit : Getty

The Warriors reportedly tried acquiring LeBron James during the 2024 trade deadline, but the Lakers star turned down the opportunity. With the Olympic connection between him and Stephen Curry in play, and his long-standing relationship with Draymond Green, the situation may have shifted.

At age 40, pairing James with 37-year-old Curry signals an urgent win-now approach. However, salary-matching could complicate things. According to reports, Jimmy Butler might need to be included to make the numbers work, though his contract and temperament pose challenges. Still, Golden State’s willingness to part with future draft capital, possibly in 2028 and 2032 could tempt the Lakers into a conversation.