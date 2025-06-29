Top 5 Greatest Undrafted NBA Players of All Time
They were overlooked on draft night but went on to become stars, champions, and even Hall of Famers. These 5 undrafted NBA players proved why you never count out a fighter.
Fred VanVleet – Highest-Paid Undrafted Player Ever
Fred VanVleet went from undrafted status to one of the richest contracts in NBA history, signing a major deal with the Houston Rockets in 2023. But his true breakout came back in 2019, when he delivered clutch performances for the Raptors during their championship run. He even earned Finals MVP votes for his effort, a rare feat for any player, let alone one who went undrafted.
Bruce Bowen – The Defensive Blueprint
Known as a lockdown perimeter defender, Bruce Bowen helped define what a 3-and-D wing should be. His on-court discipline and timely corner threes became a staple of San Antonio’s dynasty years. With three championships to his name, the Spurs eventually honored him by retiring his No. 12 jersey in 2012.
Udonis Haslem – The Miami Heat’s Backbone
Udonis Haslem, joining the team in 2003, he stayed loyal for two decades and became the franchise’s all-time leader in rebounds. More than stats, Haslem brought toughness, leadership, and three championship rings to South Beach.
John Starks – From Grocery Store to NBA All-Star
Before suiting up for the Knicks, John Starks was literally bagging groceries. But his relentless drive led to a 1994 All-Star selection and several unforgettable moments at Madison Square Garden. None bigger than his ferocious dunk over Michael Jordan and Horace Grant in the 1993 Playoffs, a play still etched in Knicks’ history books. His rivalry with Reggie Miller made him a true New York icon.
Ben Wallace – The Hall of Fame Enforcer
Ben Wallace, a four-time Defensive Player of the Year anchored the 2004 Pistons to a championship and became a feared rim protector throughout his career. In 2021, Wallace made history by becoming the first undrafted player ever inducted into the Hall of Fame.
