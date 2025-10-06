4 Big Mistakes WWE Made With John Cena’s Farewell Tour
John Cena's highly anticipated retirement run has proven underwhelming, marked by a noticeable lack of creative depth. Instead of a legendary send-off, WWE has missed the opportunity to elevate new talent or build a compelling final storyline.
When John Cena announced his intention to retire from in-ring competition, the WWE Universe anticipated a legendary farewell run - one that could rival the emotional retirements of Ric Flair or Shawn Michaels. However, what fans have received so far feels underwhelming and uninspired, far from the grand finale many had envisioned.
Instead of a career-defining storyline, Cena’s return has been marked by a flat heel turn that lacked conviction and a farewell tour that has failed to capture the emotion of his legacy. Promoted as an unmissable final chapter, it has largely faded into the background without leaving a significant mark.
Limited Appearances and In-Ring Decline
Cena’s schedule as he winds down his career is short, with only five appearances left: Crown Jewel on October 11, two episodes of Raw in November, Survivor Series on November 29, and one final curtain call at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13. Yet, anticipation has been dampened by the underwhelming nature of his performances.
Physically, Cena appears more restricted than ever. Always known for his charisma more than technical excellence, his limited in-ring mobility due to years away from wrestling has become increasingly noticeable. The rust is visible, and despite his effort, the energy and sharpness that once defined his matches seem missing.
Coupled with his busy Hollywood commitments, Cena’s sporadic appearances have hurt WWE’s ability to build momentum around his farewell. Storylines start with promise but quickly lose steam due to his inconsistent presence.
Recycled Promos and Lack of Creative Depth
Even Cena’s strongest suit - his mic work - has grown repetitive. Rather than crafting new, emotionally driven narratives fitting for a final run, WWE has leaned heavily on nostalgia. His promos often revisit old themes and recycled catchphrases instead of planting new story seeds that could define his goodbye.
The emotional connection that defined past retirement arcs is missing. Unlike Flair’s dramatic “Career Threatening” storyline in 2008, where every match carried weight and consequence, Cena’s farewell run feels hollow and risk-free.
Missed Opportunity to Elevate New Talent
Another glaring problem is WWE’s failure to use Cena’s final matches to elevate younger talent. While these bouts have offered a sentimental walk down memory lane against old rivals, the creative team has missed an opportunity to build the next generation around his exit.
Even when Cena loses, his post-match promos often diminish the credibility of his opponents, leaving fans unconvinced that the younger stars have truly beaten a legend. It’s a long-standing criticism of Cena’s career - one that sadly continues through his farewell tour.
No Emotional Payoff or Final Opponent
Perhaps the biggest issue with Cena’s retirement arc is the lack of a clear emotional or narrative endpoint. Fans know when and where his final match will be, but WWE has yet to reveal who he will face. The absence of that defining opponent has drained anticipation and left the storyline feeling directionless.
With predictable matches and minimal storytelling stakes, Cena’s last chapter appears destined to end on a flat note rather than a high. WWE has missed a golden opportunity to give one of its greatest stars a farewell worthy of his two-decade career.
In contrast, AEW’s handling of Sting’s retirement - filled with purpose, emotion, and storytelling payoff - highlights just how poorly WWE and Triple H’s creative team have managed Cena’s farewell. For a performer who defined an era, Cena deserved a send-off that matched his legacy.