Image Credit : Getty

Limited Appearances and In-Ring Decline

Cena’s schedule as he winds down his career is short, with only five appearances left: Crown Jewel on October 11, two episodes of Raw in November, Survivor Series on November 29, and one final curtain call at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13. Yet, anticipation has been dampened by the underwhelming nature of his performances.

Physically, Cena appears more restricted than ever. Always known for his charisma more than technical excellence, his limited in-ring mobility due to years away from wrestling has become increasingly noticeable. The rust is visible, and despite his effort, the energy and sharpness that once defined his matches seem missing.

Coupled with his busy Hollywood commitments, Cena’s sporadic appearances have hurt WWE’s ability to build momentum around his farewell. Storylines start with promise but quickly lose steam due to his inconsistent presence.