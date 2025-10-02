Image Credit : Getty

WWE’s Tribute to Cena

The announcement was accompanied by a heartfelt message from WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, who reflected on Cena’s career and impact.

“John’s contributions to WWE are immeasurable. There are no words that can truly relay how much he means to this business,” Levesque said in the press release. “Together with our partners at Events DC and Capital One Arena, we look forward to honoring his legacy and delivering an unforgettable send-off for both John and the WWE Universe.”

WWE has promised a farewell fitting for a 17-time world champion, ensuring the night carries both nostalgia and spectacle for fans worldwide.