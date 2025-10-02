WWE Confirms John Cena’s Final Match Date and Venue; Staggering Ticket Prices Revealed
WWE has officially confirmed that John Cena's final professional wrestling match will take place on Saturday, December 13, at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
WWE has officially confirmed the date and venue for John Cena’s final professional wrestling match, marking the end of one of the most iconic careers in sports entertainment. The farewell bout will take place on Saturday, December 13 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., as part of a special edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event.
WWE’s Tribute to Cena
The announcement was accompanied by a heartfelt message from WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, who reflected on Cena’s career and impact.
“John’s contributions to WWE are immeasurable. There are no words that can truly relay how much he means to this business,” Levesque said in the press release. “Together with our partners at Events DC and Capital One Arena, we look forward to honoring his legacy and delivering an unforgettable send-off for both John and the WWE Universe.”
WWE has promised a farewell fitting for a 17-time world champion, ensuring the night carries both nostalgia and spectacle for fans worldwide.
Ticket Prices Reflect High Demand
Ticket sales for the event will open on October 17, and demand is expected to be massive. Unsurprisingly, the prices reflect the once-in-a-lifetime nature of the match.
- Row 1 (ringside, Row A): $11,500 per ticket
- Row 2 (ramp side, Row B): $9,500 per ticket
- Row 5 (ramp side, Row E): $6,500 per ticket
- Standard seating: $250 to $3,000
The staggering ringside prices underscore the significance of the occasion, positioning Cena’s final showdown among the most premium live events in WWE history.
Cena’s Final Farewell Tour Schedule
Before his retirement night, Cena will remain active with several high-profile appearances and matches:
October 11: A blockbuster showdown against longtime rival AJ Styles at Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia.
November 10: A special Monday Night Raw appearance in his hometown of Boston.
Following week: An appearance at Madison Square Garden, New York.
November 29: Participation in the Survivor Series event from San Diego.
These stops will serve as milestones on Cena’s farewell tour, giving fans multiple opportunities to see him in action one final time before the curtain closes.
A True End of an Era
For two decades, John Cena has been the face of WWE, a star who transcended wrestling to become a global household name. His final match in Washington, D.C. promises to be more than just another event-it will be a celebration of his legacy, his rivals, his unforgettable moments, and his immeasurable impact on the industry.