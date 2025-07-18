4 WWE Champions Who Might Shockingly Miss SummerSlam 2025 Action
WWE SummerSlam 2025 is around the corner, but several top champions may not make the card. One of them just won gold. Full details inside.
Giulia’s Sudden Drop from Spotlight Hints at a SummerSlam Snub
Giulia made waves when she joined WWE from Stardom and Marigold, quickly establishing herself as a force on NXT and later SmackDown. After dethroning Zelina Vega to win the WWE Women’s United States Championship, fans expected her to be a staple on every major card.
But her absence from Saturday Night's Main Event and her underwhelming use at Evolution raise red flags. This sudden cold streak could mean her title won't be defended at SummerSlam. It’s a surprising dip for someone who once felt like WWE’s hottest rising star.
World Tag Team Champs Finn Balor & JD McDonagh May Be Overlooked
Finn Balor and JD McDonagh shocked fans by winning the World Tag Team Titles from The New Day. The heel-vs-heel clash was rare for WWE and showed the company was willing to shake things up.
However, there's currently no storyline momentum, and the titles feel like an afterthought. Given WWE’s history of skipping lesser-built titles at major events, like what happened at WrestleMania, there’s a real chance these titles won’t even make it to the SummerSlam card.
The Wyatt Sicks Could Miss SummerSlam Despite Holding Gold
The Wyatt Sicks have quickly become one of the most talked-about factions on SmackDown. Led by Uncle Howdy, the group’s aura and brutal tactics have captivated fans. Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis recently dethroned The Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Titles, thanks in part to Erick Rowan’s interference.
Still, the tag team belts might be shelved. Despite the buzz around the division, WWE has a track record of leaving tag titles off major shows. Their absence at WrestleMania sets a clear precedent that could repeat this August.
Women's Tag Team Titles Could Be Left Out Again
Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez hold the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. After Liv Morgan’s injury, Roxanne stepped in and the duo defended their titles successfully in a Fatal 4-Way at Evolution.
While the match showed their dominance, it also cleared the deck of top challengers. With no fresh opponents and no ongoing feud, WWE might again sideline these belts, just as it’s done in the past with the women’s tag division.