Image Credit : Getty

Giulia made waves when she joined WWE from Stardom and Marigold, quickly establishing herself as a force on NXT and later SmackDown. After dethroning Zelina Vega to win the WWE Women’s United States Championship, fans expected her to be a staple on every major card.

But her absence from Saturday Night's Main Event and her underwhelming use at Evolution raise red flags. This sudden cold streak could mean her title won't be defended at SummerSlam. It’s a surprising dip for someone who once felt like WWE’s hottest rising star.