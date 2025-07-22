Image Credit : Getty

Cody Rhodes has always been seen as WWE’s heroic top guy, but last week, fans saw a very different side of him. During a heated SmackDown segment, he didn’t hesitate to lay out John Cena with the Undisputed WWE Title. The aggression didn’t stop there, as he even sent Cena crashing through a table during the contract signing.

This shift in tone suggests Cody's no longer holding back. His promo also made it clear he hasn’t forgotten The Rock. By referencing the Final Boss and claiming he didn’t flinch in his presence, Cody may have dropped a not-so-subtle hint at where he’s heading next.