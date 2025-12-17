3 Ways John Cena Could Return To WWE WrestleMania 42 In Las Vegas
John Cena has retired, but WWE WrestleMania 42 may still feature him in surprising roles.
Headline The WWE Hall Of Fame Class
Cena’s legendary career makes him a natural choice to headline the 2026 Hall of Fame class. Stephanie McMahon is the only inductee announced so far, and adding Cena would elevate the ceremony to another level. His induction would be a fitting tribute to a career defined by championship victories, iconic rivalries, and crossover appeal. Fans have long expected Cena to take his place among the greatest names in WWE history, and WrestleMania weekend provides the perfect stage.
Host WrestleMania 42
The Showcase of the Immortals thrives on spectacle, and Cena’s charisma could add even more grandeur. Acting as host would allow him to interact with fans, introduce matches, and provide memorable moments without stepping back into the ring. Previous editions of WrestleMania have benefited from celebrity hosts, but Cena’s presence would carry unique weight given his history with the event. His ability to energize a crowd and deliver powerful promos makes him an ideal candidate to guide the show.
Announce Attendance On Night Two
Another tradition at WrestleMania is the live attendance announcement, often delivered by legends. Cena could follow in the footsteps of Stephanie McMahon, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and others by appearing on night two to reveal the official crowd number. This role may seem symbolic, but it offers fans a chance to see him at The Grandest Stage of Them All once again. For many, even a brief appearance would be enough to celebrate his legacy.
