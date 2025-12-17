Alex Carey expressed his emotions after scoring a century in the third Ashes Test against England in his hometown, dedicating the moment to his family. His hundred helped Australia reach 326/8 at stumps on Day 1 against England in Adelaide.

Australia's wicketkeeper/batter Alex Carey expressed his emotions after scoring a century in the third Ashes Test against England in his hometown, Adelaide, on Wednesday, dedicating the moment to his family. He acknowledged his father's significant role in his cricketing journey. Carey described his hundred as a special moment, not just for himself, but for his family, who were present to witness the milestone. His century helped Australia reach 326/8 at stumps on Day 1. "I've got a lot to tear up but no it was, it was great and you know to have, mother, brother, Eloise [Carey's wife], sister, the kids, it was a great moment and as you mentioned, my dad, played the biggest role probably in my cricket, coached me all the way through, it was great, I won't go into too much depth but it was, special moment for myself but for the family too I reckon," Alex Carey said while speaking to FOX Cricket.

Carey's counterattacking innings swings momentum

Carey delivered his finest Ashes performance, seizing an extraordinary career lifeline to lift an Australian team once again in this Ashes series shorn of one of its regular stars. Carey's century kept the day evenly poised for Australia. Carey turned the tide, walking in under pressure, and he produced a counterattacking innings that swung the momentum firmly back in Australia's favour. Carey eventually departed after a top edge to finish on 106.

Blow for Australia as Steve Smith ruled out

Meanwhile, Australia has suffered a massive blow just before the third Ashes Test against England, with news that star batter Steve Smith will miss the match due to illness. Smith had been battling illness in the lead-up to the Adelaide Oval contest and was ruled out on the morning of the match, with Khawaja named as his replacement.

Brief Score

Brief score: Australia 326/8 (Alex Carey 106, Usman Khawaja 82; Jofra Archer 3/29) vs England. (ANI)