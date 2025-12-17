Ashes 2025, AUS vs ENG: 5 Key Talking Points from Day 1 of the Adelaide Test
On Day 1 of the Adelaide Ashes Test, Australia finished 326/8, led by Alex Carey’s emotional 106 and Usman Khawaja’s crucial 82 after Steve Smith withdrew. Jofra Archer took three wickets as momentum swung between both sides in a tense opening day.
How Day 1 of the Adelaide Ashes Test Unfolded
The opening day of the third Ashes 2025 Test between Australia and England was dominated by the osts at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, December 17. Day 1 witnessed intense battles with the bat and ball as both teams were forced to fight for control throughout the day.
At the end of Day 1, Australia posted a total of 326/8 in 83 overs, with Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon batting on 33 and 0, ensuring the hosts held a strong position and kept England’s bowlers under pressure heading into Day 2. For England, Jofra Archer led the bowling attack with three wickets, while Brydon Carse and Will Jacks scalped two wickets each.
On that note, let’s take a look at key takeaways from the opening day of the Adelaide Test.
1. Steve Smith’s Late Withdrawal
Before the start of Day 1 of the third Test, Steve Smith, who had led Australia to victories in Perth and Brisbane in Pat Cummins’ absence, withdrew from the Adelaide clash. Smith was named in the playing XI announced by Cricket Australia a day earlier, but skipper Pat Cummins later confirmed that Smith was “unwell” and had returned home, making way for Usman Khawaja.
As per the statement by Cricket Australia, Steve Smith had been feeling unwell with nausea and dizziness in the lead up to the Adelaide Test, and was treated for a potential vestibular issue, forcing him to withdraw just before the day’s play, and making him unavailable for the Adelaide Test. It was reported that Smith was hit in the groin during the practice session, which compounded his discomfort and ruled him out of the crucial The Ashes Test.
2. Jofra Archer’s Crucial Strikes Put Australia on Back Foot
Jofra Archer was the standout bowler for England on the opening day of the Adelaide Test, as his fiery spell made Australia batters cautious of his express pace and steep bounce, forcing errors and putting the hosts on the back foot. Archer provided an early breakthrough for England by dismissing opener Jake Weatherald (18) at 33/1 before removing Marnus Labuschagne (19) and Cameron Green (0), leaving Australia reeling at 94/4.
Archer’s two crucial strikes of Labuschagne and Green gave England firm control in the opening session, putting Australia under sustained pressure and setting the tone for an aggressive start with the ball. Jofra Archer was quite exceptional throughout the day as he registered figures of 3/29 at an economy rate of 1.80 in his spell of 16 overs.
3. Usman Khawaja Silences Critics with Redemption Knock
The veteran batter Usman Khawaja was not considered for selection to the playing XI until Steve Smith’s withdrawal made him a way to the team. Khawaja was slotted to the No.4 batting spot as Australia management stuck with the opening combination of Jake Weatherald and Travis Head. Khawaja was ruled out of the Pink-Ball Test due to a back spasm, but made a comeback with a crucial knock in the Adelaide Test.
The 38-year-old led Australia’s batting with a gritty yet composed knock of 82 off 126 balls, including 10 balls. Though No.4 position is not his usual batting spot, Khawaja, who will turn 39 on Day 2 of the Adelaide Test, showcased remarkable adaptability and temperament to anchor Australia’s innings through a challenging phase, alongside a 91-run stand for the fifth wicket with Alex Carey to lift the hosts 94/4 to 185/4 before his dismissal.
4. Alex Carey’s Emotional Century at Home
Australia’s wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey made a statement with a century in front of his home crowd in Adelaide. Walking in to bat after Cameron Green’s wicket at 94/4, Carey, alongside Usman Khawaja, steadied Australia’s ship and stitched a crucial partnership together. With Khawaja’s dismissal, Carey shouldered the responsibility of anchoring the hosts’ innings and completed his first century on home soil.
Alex Carey’s century was emotional for him as it was his first since the passing away of his father, Gordon, in September this year. Soon after completing his century, the wicketkeeper-batter looked up in the skies as a tribute to his late father, who succumbed to a long battle with cancer. Carey played a brilliant innings of 106 off 143 balls, including 8 fours and a six.
5. Momentum Swings Across Sessions
The opening day of the Adelaide Test witnessed dramatic shifts in the momentum, with both sides seizing the upper hand at different stages across sessions. England dominated early through Jofra Archer’s incisive bowling and two crucial strikes of Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green before Australia fought back through a resilient 85-run stand for the fifth wicket between Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey.
In the evening session, England's bowlers continued to chip away with key contributors from Brydon Carse and Will Jack, keeping Australia's middle-order in check. However, Mitchell Starc’s vital contribution in the lower order ensured that the hosts concluded the opening day on a strong note.
