Image Credit : Getty

The opening day of the third Ashes 2025 Test between Australia and England was dominated by the osts at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, December 17. Day 1 witnessed intense battles with the bat and ball as both teams were forced to fight for control throughout the day.

At the end of Day 1, Australia posted a total of 326/8 in 83 overs, with Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon batting on 33 and 0, ensuring the hosts held a strong position and kept England’s bowlers under pressure heading into Day 2. For England, Jofra Archer led the bowling attack with three wickets, while Brydon Carse and Will Jacks scalped two wickets each.

On that note, let’s take a look at key takeaways from the opening day of the Adelaide Test.