5 WWE Stars Who Retired From Professional Wrestling In 2025
Five iconic WWE names ended their journeys in 2025, each with unique farewell matches and stories.
Meiko Satomura’s Final Chapter
Meiko Satomura carved a lasting legacy in WWE and beyond. After competing in the second Mae Young Classic in 2018, she signed with NXT UK and reigned as Women’s Champion for over 450 days. Her last WWE television bout came against Roxanne Perez at NXT Roadblock 2023. Shortly after, she returned to Japan’s independent scene. In July 2024, Satomura announced her retirement plans. On April 29, 2025, she teamed with Manami to defeat Aja Kong and Chihiro Hashimoto at “Meiko Satomura THE FINAL” in Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall, marking the end of her storied career.
Jack Swagger Steps Away
Jack Swagger’s WWE run from 2006 to 2017 included a World Heavyweight Championship victory over Chris Jericho. Despite that highlight, his tenure lacked consistent momentum. He later joined AEW in 2019, enjoying a decent stint until tensions with Tony Khan surfaced in 2025. Following his contract expiration, Swagger announced retirement on August 7, 2025, during the INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet podcast. He revealed plans to focus on his trucking business in Florida, closing the book on a controversial yet memorable wrestling journey.
Goldberg’s Farewell Bout
Goldberg’s return in 2016 reignited his rivalry with Brock Lesnar and eventually brought him two Universal Championship reigns. Seeking closure, the WCW icon confronted Gunther at Bad Blood in 2024. WWE later booked their clash for Saturday Night’s Main Event in Atlanta on June 16, 2025. In his hometown, Goldberg fought a 14‑minute battle against The Ring General but suffered defeat. The match marked the conclusion of his 28‑year career, ending with a symbolic farewell in front of his fans.
Christopher Daniels Ends His Run
Christopher Daniels, celebrated for technical brilliance, competed across WWE, AEW, and TNA during a career spanning three decades. His WWE stint from 1998 to 2001 was modest, but his TNA run from 2002 to 2010 produced classics against AJ Styles and Samoa Joe. In AEW, Daniels closed his in‑ring career with a feud against Hangman Page. Their Texas Death Match at AEW Maximum Carnage on January 16, 2025, proved his final contest. Soon after, Daniels retired to continue his backstage role as AEW’s Head of Talent Relations.
John Cena’s Emotional Goodbye
John Cena’s retirement tour began on RAW’s Netflix debut in January 2025. Along the way, he captured his 17th World Championship and completed the Grand Slam, cementing his legacy. His final match took place on December 13, 2025, at Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington, D.C. Facing Gunther, the Last Time Is Now tournament winner, Cena delivered a gripping performance before tapping out. In a poignant gesture, he bowed to the WWE Universe and left his “Never Give Up” armband in the ring, closing his legendary career with gratitude.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.