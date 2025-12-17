Image Credit : Getty

Meiko Satomura carved a lasting legacy in WWE and beyond. After competing in the second Mae Young Classic in 2018, she signed with NXT UK and reigned as Women’s Champion for over 450 days. Her last WWE television bout came against Roxanne Perez at NXT Roadblock 2023. Shortly after, she returned to Japan’s independent scene. In July 2024, Satomura announced her retirement plans. On April 29, 2025, she teamed with Manami to defeat Aja Kong and Chihiro Hashimoto at “Meiko Satomura THE FINAL” in Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall, marking the end of her storied career.