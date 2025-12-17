Bruno Fernandes reveals the hurt behind Manchester United’s willingness to sell him, opens up on loyalty, Saudi offers, and names Spain and Italy as dream destinations if he leaves Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes has never hidden behind platitudes. On the pitch, he plays with raw emotion; off it, he speaks with the same honesty. But rarely has the Manchester United captain sounded as wounded as he did in his recent interview with Portuguese broadcaster Canal 11. What emerged was not a transfer tease or a calculated career move—but a deeply personal account of loyalty, hurt, and a growing disconnect between player and club.

At 31, Fernandes is still United’s emotional compass. Yet, for the first time, he openly admitted that the club he loves appeared willing to let him go.

“Manchester United Wanted Me to Leave”

The most striking revelation came early—and without hesitation.

“Manchester United wanted me to leave, I have that in my head.”

Fernandes claimed the club hierarchy were open to selling him during the summer amid heavy interest from Saudi Arabia, even if they did not have the courage to say it outright.

“I think they didn’t have the courage because Ruben Amorim wanted me here, but from the club’s side I felt that if I left, it wouldn’t be so bad.”

That perception cut deep.

“It hurts me a bit. More than hurting, it makes me sad.”

The midfielder made it clear that manager Ruben Amorim played a crucial role in convincing him to stay, even as uncertainty loomed at boardroom level.

Loyalty in a Modern Game That No Longer Values It

Fernandes’ words were not angry—they were reflective. And in many ways, damning.

“The issue of loyalty isn’t viewed the same way it used to be.”

He admitted he could have left Old Trafford for significantly more money and even trophies.

“I could have left in the last transfer window and I would have earned much more money. I was going to leave a season ago—I won’t say where—but I would have won many trophies that season.”

Still, he stayed.

“I decided to stay because I genuinely love the club.”

Yet the feeling, he said, was not entirely mutual.

“From the club’s side, I felt a bit like, ‘if you leave, it’s not so bad for us.’”

Saudi Millions—and a Decision That Wasn’t About Money

That sense of expendability came during a summer when Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal pushed hard for his signature.

United received an offer believed to be around £100 million, while Fernandes was presented with what he described as “life-changing” personal terms—a three-year contract worth £700,000-a-week, potentially rising to £65 million per season including bonuses.

His agent, Miguel Pinho, travelled to Riyadh. Fernandes even spoke directly with Al-Hilal’s president.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who made his own Saudi move in 2023, offered advice.

“Cristiano advised me, but the final decision always rested with me.”

In the end, Fernandes chose continuity over cash.

“I decided to stay, also because of family reasons, but because I genuinely love the club.”

Spain, Italy… and a Career Still Unfinished

Yet loyalty does not mean permanence.

In the second part of the Canal 11 interview, Fernandes admitted he still dreams of new challenges—if United no longer want him.

“I’d like to experience the Spanish league and fight for major titles in Italy.”

Italy, in particular, holds emotional weight.

“I have strong ties to Italy; my daughter was born there.”

It was also where his professional journey began, with spells at Novara, Udinese and Sampdoria before his return to Portugal and eventual £68 million move from Sporting Lisbon to United in 2020.

Still, Fernandes was unequivocal:

“I want to stay at the club as long as I am wanted.”

A Delicate Relationship With Sporting and Home

The idea of returning to Portugal also lingers—but cautiously.

“Going back to where you were once happy can tarnish the image you have left.”

Sporting Lisbon remains close to his heart.

“Out of affection and respect, my first choice would be Sporting. If I were to be happy, it would be with Sporting.”

Yet he fears returning too soon, too heavy with expectation.

“I don’t want to drag myself along, I want to add to my life.”

One day, he even imagines football stripped of pressure and prestige.

“Even try district football, at a later stage. You play in the district league for love—it feels different.”

“There Is Nothing to Criticise About Me”

Perhaps the most telling moment came when Fernandes reflected on his role at United—not as a star, but as a constant.

“I’m always available, I always play, good or bad. I give my all.”

What troubles him, he said, is watching others show less commitment without consequence.

“You see players who don’t value the club as much and don’t defend the club as much… that makes you sad.”

A Captain Still Standing—But Watching Closely

Since joining United in 2020, Fernandes has scored 103 goals in 307 appearances, often carrying the team through its most turbulent periods. Even as recently as May, he was assured of his importance during talks with CEO Omar Berrada, sporting director Jason Wilcox, and Amorim.

“We want you to stay,” he recalled being told. “If you want to go, we won’t say it’s not a good offer for us because it’s massive money.”

For now, Fernandes remains at Old Trafford. But the interview has shifted the narrative—from speculation to soul-searching.

This was not a player angling for a move. This was a captain questioning whether loyalty still has a place in modern football—and whether Manchester United still sees him as more than an asset on a balance sheet.

And for a club built on identity and belonging, that question may hurt more than any transfer fee.