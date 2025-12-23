- Home
India’s T20 World Cup squad announcement has stirred debate, with surprising names included that raise big questions ahead of 2026.
Ishan Kishan
Calling Ishan Kishan lucky may sound harsh, especially after his stellar Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign where he led Jharkhand to the title with crucial contributions at the top. His T20I form before being dropped was not disastrous either. Yet, Kishan was not in the selectors’ plans until very recently. Shubman Gill’s poor run and the management’s desire for a wicket‑keeper opener tilted the scales in his favor. While his inclusion was timely, questions remain about his ability to succeed against elite attacks, given his struggles against hard lengths and spin.
Suryakumar Yadav
India’s decision to appoint Suryakumar Yadav as captain is understandable given his past consistency. However, his 2025 numbers were disappointing, with an average below 20 and a strike rate under 120. His trademark strokes failed to deliver, and he produced few meaningful innings. Without the captaincy, his place in the XI would have been uncertain. India will hope their faith in him pays off, but his selection reflects circumstance more than current form.
Rinku Singh
Rinku Singh’s inclusion surprised many. Having drifted in and out of the T20I side, his recent performances were underwhelming. Struggles against spin and hard lengths saw his early promise fade. The decision to pick Ishan Kishan over Jitesh Sharma indirectly opened the door for Rinku, giving him the rub of the green. While he can still add value, his selection was not based on recent output, making him one of the luckier picks in the squad.
India’s squad otherwise looks balanced, with stars like Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Kuldeep Yadav forming the core. Yet, the inclusion of Kishan, Suryakumar, and Rinku highlights how timing, circumstance, and leadership roles can influence selection as much as form.
