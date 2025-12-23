Image Credit : Getty

Rinku Singh’s inclusion surprised many. Having drifted in and out of the T20I side, his recent performances were underwhelming. Struggles against spin and hard lengths saw his early promise fade. The decision to pick Ishan Kishan over Jitesh Sharma indirectly opened the door for Rinku, giving him the rub of the green. While he can still add value, his selection was not based on recent output, making him one of the luckier picks in the squad.

India’s squad otherwise looks balanced, with stars like Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Kuldeep Yadav forming the core. Yet, the inclusion of Kishan, Suryakumar, and Rinku highlights how timing, circumstance, and leadership roles can influence selection as much as form.