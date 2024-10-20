Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 days of Diwali: From Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj – Traditions you should know

    Diwali 2024: Diwali 2024 will be celebrated for 5 days from October 29th to November 2nd. The festivities include Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj.

    article_image1
    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Oct 20, 2024, 12:45 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 20, 2024, 12:45 PM IST

    Diwali 2024: 5-Day Festival of Lights

    Diwali 2024: The festival of lights, Diwali, will be celebrated on October 31st. Diwali is celebrated not only in India but also across the globe.

    article_image2

    Diwali 2024: A 5-Day Celebration

    Diwali is not just a one-day festival but a 5-day celebration from October 29th to November 2nd. Each day has its own significance and customs.

    article_image3

    Dhanteras: Auspicious Beginning of Diwali

    Dhanteras: The first day of Diwali, Dhanteras, is celebrated on October 29th. It marks the 13th day of the waning moon in the Kartik month.

    article_image4

    Dhanteras: Welcoming Prosperity and Health

    Buying gold, silver, or precious items on Dhanteras is believed to bring prosperity and good luck. Prayers are offered to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantari.

    article_image5

    Dhanteras: Traditional Rituals and Practices

    Traditional rituals: Homes are cleaned and decorated, and oil lamps are lit. In the evening, prayers are offered to Lakshmi and Dhanvantari.

    article_image6

    Dhanteras: Festive Foods and Delights

    Foods: Traditional foods like laddus, lentil dumplings, and kheer are prepared and enjoyed with family.

    article_image7

    Naraka Chaturdashi/Choti Diwali: Triumph of Good

    Naraka Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali: Celebrated on October 30th, it marks the 14th day of the waning moon. It signifies the victory of Lord Krishna over Narakasura.

    article_image8

    Diwali: Festival of Lights and New Beginnings

    Diwali: Celebrated on October 31st, Diwali is the festival of lights. People wear new clothes, light lamps, and burst crackers.

    article_image9

    Govardhan Pooja: Gratitude to Nature

    Govardhan Pooja: The fourth day of Diwali, also known as Annakut, celebrates Lord Krishna lifting Mount Govardhan.

    article_image10

    Bhai Dooj: Celebrating Sibling Bond

    Bhai Dooj: The last day of Diwali, Bhai Dooj, is celebrated on November 2nd. It honors the bond between brothers and sisters.

