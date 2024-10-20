5 days of Diwali: From Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj – Traditions you should know

Diwali 2024: Diwali 2024 will be celebrated for 5 days from October 29th to November 2nd. The festivities include Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj.

Diwali 2024: 5-Day Festival of Lights

Diwali 2024: The festival of lights, Diwali, will be celebrated on October 31st. Diwali is celebrated not only in India but also across the globe.

Diwali 2024: A 5-Day Celebration

Diwali is not just a one-day festival but a 5-day celebration from October 29th to November 2nd. Each day has its own significance and customs.

Dhanteras: Auspicious Beginning of Diwali

Dhanteras: The first day of Diwali, Dhanteras, is celebrated on October 29th. It marks the 13th day of the waning moon in the Kartik month.

Dhanteras: Welcoming Prosperity and Health

Buying gold, silver, or precious items on Dhanteras is believed to bring prosperity and good luck. Prayers are offered to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantari.

Dhanteras: Traditional Rituals and Practices

Traditional rituals: Homes are cleaned and decorated, and oil lamps are lit. In the evening, prayers are offered to Lakshmi and Dhanvantari.

Dhanteras: Festive Foods and Delights

Foods: Traditional foods like laddus, lentil dumplings, and kheer are prepared and enjoyed with family.

Naraka Chaturdashi/Choti Diwali: Triumph of Good

Naraka Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali: Celebrated on October 30th, it marks the 14th day of the waning moon. It signifies the victory of Lord Krishna over Narakasura.

Diwali: Festival of Lights and New Beginnings

Diwali: Celebrated on October 31st, Diwali is the festival of lights. People wear new clothes, light lamps, and burst crackers.

Govardhan Pooja: Gratitude to Nature

Govardhan Pooja: The fourth day of Diwali, also known as Annakut, celebrates Lord Krishna lifting Mount Govardhan.

Bhai Dooj: Celebrating Sibling Bond

Bhai Dooj: The last day of Diwali, Bhai Dooj, is celebrated on November 2nd. It honors the bond between brothers and sisters.

