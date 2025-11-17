Vodafone Idea to IDBI Bank: Top 10 Jackpot Stocks Under 100 Rupees For 2025
10 key stocks available for under ₹100
Here are 10 key stocks available for under ₹100 for small investors, based on recent market conditions and news. Let's look at the classified details of each company, including their buying and selling prices.
In the Indian stock market, for investors looking for high returns with low investment, some strong stocks are available for under ₹100. Some of these are government company stocks. Some are leaders in renewable energy and technological development.
IDBI Bank Ltd: Has been trading between ₹98–₹101 in the last few weeks. The buying price is ₹98, and the selling price increases to ₹101. The banking sector's steady growth and government support strengthen it.
Suzlon Energy Ltd: A stock that customers buy and sell in the ₹57–₹58.20 price range. It continues to show successful growth in the renewable energy sector.
NHPC Ltd: As a pioneer in hydropower development, it has been trading in the ₹75–₹80 range.
GMR Airports Ltd: Showing good progress in the airport management sector. It can be bought at ₹68–₹70 and sold up to ₹72.
NBCC India Ltd: Construction company NBCC can be bought and sold in the ₹90–₹93 price range. Its earnings and fundamentals are strong.
You can buy these too
Morepen Laboratories Ltd: Performs well in pharmaceutical manufacturing. It can be bought and sold in the ₹88–₹92 price range.
IDFC First Bank Ltd: This popular bank for customers is trading in the ₹80–₹90 price range.
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd: A company that supplies auto parts, it trades in the ₹60–₹65 price range.
Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Ltd: SPIC, operating in the chemical sector, is a frontrunner in the ₹65–₹70 price range. Buying it is sure to bring profit.
Vodafone Idea Ltd: Shares of this telecom company can be purchased in the ₹12–₹14 price range. It's a low-priced investment opportunity.
It is essential to invest with caution!
This stock list offers colorful investment opportunities in the banking, energy, aviation, construction, pharma, auto parts, chemical, and telecom sectors based on the November 2025 market situation. It is recommended to invest by calculating the buying and selling prices through proper capital based on the respective stock's weekly market movement.