Image Credit : Gemini

Here are 10 key stocks available for under ₹100 for small investors, based on recent market conditions and news. Let's look at the classified details of each company, including their buying and selling prices.

In the Indian stock market, for investors looking for high returns with low investment, some strong stocks are available for under ₹100. Some of these are government company stocks. Some are leaders in renewable energy and technological development.

IDBI Bank Ltd: Has been trading between ₹98–₹101 in the last few weeks. The buying price is ₹98, and the selling price increases to ₹101. The banking sector's steady growth and government support strengthen it.

Suzlon Energy Ltd: A stock that customers buy and sell in the ₹57–₹58.20 price range. It continues to show successful growth in the renewable energy sector.

NHPC Ltd: As a pioneer in hydropower development, it has been trading in the ₹75–₹80 range.

GMR Airports Ltd: Showing good progress in the airport management sector. It can be bought at ₹68–₹70 and sold up to ₹72.

NBCC India Ltd: Construction company NBCC can be bought and sold in the ₹90–₹93 price range. Its earnings and fundamentals are strong.