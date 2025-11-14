Bajaj Auto to Union Bank of India: Key stocks for big profits!
With the auto, banking, and auto-component sectors showing strength in the Indian stock markets, financial experts have recommended some stocks for short-term investment. Their target price and stop-loss details are also included.
You can buy these
Today, the Indian stock markets will see strong progress in the auto, banking, and auto-component sectors. In this context, financial experts have recommended Bajaj Auto, Minda Corporation, and Union Bank of India as "good to buy today." These recommendations are for a short-term target. Key information like Stop-Loss, Target, and the stock's current price are detailed below. Similarly, experts also recommend stocks like AAVAS Financiers and Vedanta.
Top 3 Stocks
Bajaj Auto – Stock Details
Current Price (LCP): ₹8,868
Stop Loss: ₹8,600
Target: ₹9,440
Why is it recommended?
Bajaj Auto is a leading company in the two-wheeler and three-wheeler sector. The company's profit has increased by more than 50% in recent quarters. Demand in the auto sector has strengthened again; sales are seeing a rise in both local and foreign markets.
Minda Corporation – Stock Details
Current Price (LCP): ₹607
Stop Loss: ₹582
Target: ₹652
Why is it recommended?
Minda Corporation is a leading manufacturer of auto components. With the increase in vehicle sales, there is a direct demand for the components sector.
Union Bank of India – Stock Details
Current Price (LCP): ₹156
Stop Loss: ₹150
Target: ₹170
Why is it recommended?
Bank Nifty is on a very strong run. The possibility of an interest rate cut is a key reason that will improve banks' profitability.
Union Bank has been showing NPA reduction and strong loan growth in the last few quarters.
You can also buy these stocks
Experts also recommend stocks like AAVAS Financiers Ltd, Vedanta Ltd, NTPC Ltd, Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), Maruti Suzuki, and Tourism Finance Corporation of India. They also suggest that these can be bought if one waits with a long-term perspective.
Patience is needed, folks
Before investing, make your decision keeping your risk appetite in mind. Patience and low investment will lead to healthy stock trading.