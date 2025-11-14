Image Credit : Gemini

Bajaj Auto – Stock Details

Current Price (LCP): ₹8,868

Stop Loss: ₹8,600

Target: ₹9,440

Why is it recommended?

Bajaj Auto is a leading company in the two-wheeler and three-wheeler sector. The company's profit has increased by more than 50% in recent quarters. Demand in the auto sector has strengthened again; sales are seeing a rise in both local and foreign markets.

Minda Corporation – Stock Details

Current Price (LCP): ₹607

Stop Loss: ₹582

Target: ₹652

Why is it recommended?

Minda Corporation is a leading manufacturer of auto components. With the increase in vehicle sales, there is a direct demand for the components sector.

Union Bank of India – Stock Details

Current Price (LCP): ₹156

Stop Loss: ₹150

Target: ₹170

Why is it recommended?

Bank Nifty is on a very strong run. The possibility of an interest rate cut is a key reason that will improve banks' profitability.

Union Bank has been showing NPA reduction and strong loan growth in the last few quarters.