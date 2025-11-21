In a broadcast on X earlier this week, Hayes predicted that Bitcoin could reach $500,000 in 2026 if quantitative easing occurs.

In a post on X, Arthur Hayes suggests the crypto rally will be driven by Federal Reserve quantitative easing.

The BitMEX cofounder and Maelstrom CIO wrote that for the central bank to print more money, AI tech stock would have to ‘crater.’

In a broadcast on X earlier his week, Hayes predicted Bitcoin would test support levels between $80,000 and $85,000 before recovery.

BitMEX co-founder and Maelstrom CIO Arthur Hayes suggested Friday that Bitcoin (BTC) may be nearing a market bottom after its dip to around $82,200 in early-morning trade.

In a post on X, Hayes stated that Bitcoin could be close to its lowest point, but investors might want to wait for U.S. AI stocks to decline further before buying. He reiterated that the main driver for a crypto rally would be renewed central bank money printing. “For that, we need AI tech stocks to crater,” he said.

In a broadcast on X earlier this week, Hayes predicted that Bitcoin’s price could hit $500,000 in 2026 and that the primary catalyst would be quantitative easing by the Federal Reserve. However, Hayes also forecast that Bitcoin would first dip as low as $80,000 to $85,000 before staging any kind of recovery.

