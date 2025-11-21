The four claimants will receive a combined 800,000 kroner, though that figure may rise, Danish Patient Compensation said on Friday.

Four patients taking Novo Nordisk’s (NVO) weight loss drugs have been granted compensation in Denmark after they developed an adverse reaction that affected their eyes.

The four claimants will receive a combined 800,000 kroner, though that figure may rise, Danish Patient Compensation said on Friday. If it is proved that the eye disease is to blame for the patients not being able to do their jobs to the same extent as before, they will be entitled to compensation for loss of earning capacity, the authority said.

Cases In Question

NAION, or non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy, is a medical condition causing sudden, painless vision loss due to a lack of blood flow to the optic nerve. There is no cure for the condition, which can cause blurry or worsening vision, reduced color vision, and optic disc swelling.

Compensation Not Guaranteed

Though the agency granted compensation in four claims, it also rejected one, bringing the total number of settled cases to five. According to the agency, not all cases automatically qualify for compensation; each claim will be assessed individually to determine whether compensation is warranted.

“NAION is a serious disease that causes permanent and incurable damage to vision. It is also a very complex case to assess because it is a new medicine and the patients are already in the risk group for getting NAION. Our task is to give patients a thorough and well-thought-out decision," director of Patient Compensation, Karen-Inger Bast, said.

The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) considers NAION to be a rare side effect of Wegovy, Ozempic, and Rybelsus.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

NVO shares traded 1% lower on Friday morning at the time of writing. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NVO stayed within the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘low’ levels.

NVO stock is down 45% this year and by about 54% over the past 12 months.

