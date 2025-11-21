CARLSBAD, Calif. & BURLINGTON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Anaergia Technologies LLC, a subsidiary of Anaergia Inc. (“Anaergia” or the “Company”) (TSX: ANRG; OTCQX: ANRGF), has been awarded a C$43.8 million design-build contract by the East County Advanced Water Purification Joint Powers Authority (“JPA”) in San Diego, CA.

This agreement extends Anaergia’s partnership with the JPA and will see the Company design, construct, commission and start-up a turnkey, state-of-the-art renewable power generation facility that converts organic waste into renewable energy. Leveraging Anaergia’s high-efficiency anaerobic digestion and combined heat and power technologies, the system will generate electricity from biogas produced on-site. This enhances the JPA’s energy resiliency and enables reduced cost operations.

Construction of this facility is expected to be completed within two years, further advancing JPA’s mission to deliver a renewable water supply while minimizing costs to its rate payers.

"This project will serve our ratepayers by reducing our operating costs and enhancing energy resiliency of critical high-quality water infrastructure confronted with rising power costs," said Kyle Swanson, CEO/General Manager of Padre Dam Municipal Water District that manages the East County Advanced Water Purification Plant. "We are pleased to continue our successful partnership with Anaergia in delivering both economic and environmental benefits for our community."

Assaf Onn, CEO of Anaergia, said, "This new contract underscores the strength of our collaboration with the JPA and demonstrates how Anaergia’s integrated technologies deliver lasting value for essential infrastructure projects. It is another powerful example of how our solutions are helping customers decarbonize operations, advance their clean energy transition objectives and strengthen energy independence.”

About Anaergia

Anaergia is a pioneering technology company in the RNG sector, with over 300 patents dedicated to converting organic waste into sustainable solutions such as RNG, fertilizer, and water. It is committed to addressing a significant source of greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions through cost-effective processes. Our proprietary technologies, combined with our engineering expertise and vast experience in facility design, construction, and operation, position Anaergia as a leader in the RNG industry. With a proven track record of delivering hundreds of innovative projects over the past decade, we are well-equipped to tackle today’s critical resource recovery challenges through diverse project delivery methods. As one of the few companies worldwide offering an integrated portfolio of end-to-end solutions, we effectively combine solid waste processing, wastewater treatment, organics recovery, high-efficiency anaerobic digestion, and biomethane production. Additionally, we operate RNG facilities owned by us, by third parties, or through joint ventures. This comprehensive approach not only reduces environmental impact but also significantly lowers costs associated with waste and wastewater treatment while mitigating GHG emissions.

About East County Advanced Water Purification Joint Power Authority

The East County Advanced Water Purification Program is a collaborative effort between Padre Dam Municipal Water District, the City of El Cajon, the County of San Diego and Helix Water District. It will create a new, local, sustainable and drought proof drinking water supply using state-of-the-art technology to purify East San Diego County's recycled water. This water recycling opportunity will diversify East San Diego County's water supply, reduce our dependence on imported water and produce up to 30 percent of East County's current drinking water needs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Anaergia’s current expectations regarding future events including, but not limited to, the value of the design-build contract and the funding, goals and benefits of the project, the projected timing of completion of the project and expected revenue for Anaergia. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to, counterparty contractual performance, the full development and funding of the project, the capability of the Company’s technology and performance with respect to the project objectives, the enforcement of organic waste recycling laws such as SB1383, and the actual diversion of food waste from regional landfills. The Company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual information form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and under “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company’s most recent management’s discussion and analysis. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Anaergia does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Anaergia’s operations or financial results are included in Anaergia’s reports on file with Canadian regulatory authorities.

