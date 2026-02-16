Stocks to Watch Today: 7 Shares That Could Drive Market Action on Feb 16
Stocks in Focus Today: After a two-day break, the stock market will reopen today, Monday. So, investors will be watching to see which way the market goes. Some companies have released their quarterly results and major updates.
Ola Electric Mobility Ltd Share
The EV maker's Q3 net loss fell to ₹487 cr, but revenue dropped 55% to ₹470 cr. The company is cutting costs, but sales are down. Expect high volatility in the stock today.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Share
This pharma company posted strong results. Net profit rose 26% to ₹635 cr, revenue grew 17% to ₹3,303 cr. Good results could mean a positive move for the stock.
Manappuram Finance Share
The company received a conditional RBI nod to sell a stake. This news could create a buzz in the stock. Investors will watch how the deal unfolds, which may impact shares.
Fortis Healthcare Share
The company's profit dropped, but revenue grew. Net profit fell 21.9% to ₹193.7 cr, while revenue rose 17.5% to ₹2,265 cr. With mixed results, the stock may be volatile.
EaseMyTrip Share
The travel company's results were confusing. Net profit jumped sharply, but revenue only grew slightly while EBITDA dropped significantly. This could lead to stock volatility.
NBCC (India) Ltd Share
This state-owned firm had mixed results. Net profit rose 39% and revenue by 7.6%, but operating performance was weak. A slight positive move is possible for the stock.
Inox Wind Ltd Share
This wind energy firm showed strong revenue growth, with net profit at ₹117 cr. Revenue is up 32%. As a green energy stock, it could remain in focus.
