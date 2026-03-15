Despite the ongoing geopolitical crisis, on-chain data indicated that large Bitcoin holders had increased activity.

Iran threatened Ukraine with potential strikes after President Zelensky sent drone-defense experts to help Gulf countries counter Iranian drone attacks.

Amidst this crisis, a CryptoQuant analyst said on Saturday that Bitcoin’s exchange whale ratio had reached its highest level in six years.

Meanwhile, Glassnode explained that Bitcoin had been trading between $62,000 and $72,000, with demand through U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs beginning to stabilize after earlier outflows.

Bitcoin held steady near the $71,000 on Sunday, even as geopolitical tensions rose after Iran threatened Ukraine, as an analyst now says a “regime shift” from its historical trajectory is likely in the making.

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The geopolitical tension intensified after Ukraine sent drone experts to the Gulf region on Monday to help defend U.S. military bases and regional partners against Iranian attack drones. The deployment followed comments from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who said on X a few days earlier that Ukraine was consulting with partners across the Middle East and Europe as Iranian drone and missile activity increased.

Following Ukraine’s deployment, Ebrahim Azizi, head of the National Security Commission of Iran’s parliament, warned that Ukraine had effectively entered the conflict.

“By providing drone support to the Israeli regime, failed Ukraine has effectively become involved in the war and, under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, has turned its entire territory into a legitimate target for Iran,” Azizi said on X.

During this time, Bitcoin (BTC) remained steady at $71,386, up by 0.4% over 24 hours. On Stockwits, retail sentiment around BTC improved from ‘neutral’ to ‘bullish’ as chatter levels remained low over the past day.

Whale Activity On The Rise

Despite rising geopolitical tensions, on-chain indicators suggested that large Bitcoin holders are increasing activity.

Historically, Bitcoin has been nuked by political changes, according to ZeroHedge, a financial analyst. However, this time around, it showed resilience against the ongoing geopolitical conflict and could possibly lead to a “regime shift.”

Financial analyst Zerohedge on Bitcoin's reslience. Source: @zerohedge/x

A CryptoQuant analyst also explained that Bitcoin’s exchange whale ratio had reached its highest level in six years on Saturday.

“The exchange $BTC whales ratio is its highest level in 6 years,” the analyst wrote, adding that whales tended to accumulate during lower price periods while retail investors typically entered markets during rallies. He further said that retail participation had dropped to its lowest level in six years, while whales are “accumulating very strongly.”

Bitcoin Remains Resilient

Over the last few weeks of the crisis, Bitcoin continued to consolidate within a defined trading range. Analytics firm Glassnode published an article on how Bitcoin had been moving between roughly $62,000 and $72,000 for the last month, with demand through U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs beginning to stabilize after earlier outflows.

Bitcoin holding above key cost-basis levels like the True Market Mean. Source: Glassnode

The firm noted that spot demand was beginning to recover, and institutional flows had also improved. Glassnode noted that Bitcoin had remained “surprisingly resilient following the recent geopolitical shock.”

Read also: Veteran Wall Street Strategist Warns Private Credit Stress Could Spark Bitcoin’s Next Major Rally

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