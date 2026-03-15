Crypto-related crimes are rising globally, and CEO Belshe thinks insider access is leading to data breaches and crimes against Bitcoin holders.

BitGo CEO Mike Belshe warned that centralized databases of crypto user data could become targets if security controls are weak.

He pointed to incidents such as the IRS data breach and a French tax official’s misuse of financial records as examples of insider risks.

Belshe said governments collecting large datasets tied to cryptocurrency transactions must adopt institutional-grade monitoring and access controls.

As cryptocurrency adoption grows worldwide, concerns about crimes targeting digital asset holders have also increased. A Crypto bank CEO has warned against crypto-reporting rules, arguing they could put people at risk.

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BitGo CEO Mike Belshe raised the issue in the early hours of Sunday while discussing crypto reporting rules that required platforms to collect detailed transaction and wallet-level information about users. Unlike traditional financial reporting, where brokers typically reported transactions at the account level, crypto rules required granular tracking of individual wallets and digital asset transfers, per the IRS.

Belshe said centralized databases containing detailed financial records could become targets if security controls are weak. The risk did not come only from external cyberattacks but also from insiders with privileged access who may misuse sensitive information, he added.

BitGo CEO on insider theft risk on government-owned crypto databases. Source: @mikebelshe/x

BitGo is a digital asset infrastructure and custody firm that provides services for institutional crypto investors. The company received approval from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) in December to operate a national trust bank.

BitGo (BTGO) was up by 0.19% during after-hours trading. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around BTGO remained in the ‘bullish’ territory, as chatter levels around it moved from ‘normal’ to ‘low’ over the past day.

Risks Around Sensitive Crypto Data

Belshe pointed to incidents in which individuals with access to confidential financial records misused that information.

Belshe cited the IRS data breach involving more than 405,000 Americans, where contractor Charles Littlejohn accessed confidential tax records between 2018 and 2020 and leaked them to media organizations.

The activity went undetected for years because Littlejohn had legitimate access to IRS databases and used broad search queries that allowed him to bypass internal monitoring systems designed to detect suspicious data downloads.

He also spoke about a 32-year-old French tax official arrested last year after authorities said she accessed internal systems to compile records on cryptocurrency holders and allegedly sold the data to criminal groups, raising concerns about how sensitive financial information could be exploited.

Belshe explained that such cases demonstrated how insider access combined with weak monitoring controls could expose sensitive financial records tied to crypto users. He argued that if governments collected large datasets linked to cryptocurrency transactions, those systems must meet the same institutional-grade security standards used by major financial institutions, including strict access controls and real-time oversight.

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