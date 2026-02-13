Stock Market: Rs 6 Lakh Crore Wiped Out in 8 Days; IT Stocks Under Pressure
Stock Market: The IT sector in the domestic share market is facing immense pressure. Due to growing concerns about the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and volatility in global markets, there has been a continuous sell-off in IT stocks.
₹6 lakh crore wiped out in 8 days
The IT sector's market cap has dropped significantly. Valued at around $250 billion, the sector saw a sudden sell-off. TCS's market value fell below ₹10 lakh crore, raising investor concerns.
TCS, Infosys, HCL shares fall
In the last eight days, TCS has fallen by about 19%. Infosys shares dropped by up to 21%, while HCL Technologies shares decreased by around 17%. The Nifty IT index also dropped by about 5%.
Why the AI fear?
This crash isn't due to one company's results. It's driven by fears that AI will disrupt the IT services model. A new tool from AI startup Anthropic fueled anxiety about future IT job losses.
Impact of US interest rates
Strong US job data suggests interest rates won't be cut soon, pressuring tech stocks. Indian IT firms rely on US clients, so a drop in US tech spending could hit their revenue and lead to job cuts.
Challenges ahead
IT firms must adapt their business models to the rapid changes in AI to survive. Whether current market fears are temporary will become clear soon. AI and US economics are pressuring Indian IT stocks.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.