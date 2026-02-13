Stock Market: Despite Market Crash, These Five Stocks Delivered Strong Gains
Top Performing Stocks: The pressure in the market is clearly visible today. The Sensex has fallen by more than 800 points and the Nifty by more than 250 points. Amid this decline, there were 5 stocks that gave huge profits to investors.
Bajaj Finance Share: Held strong above 1000
Opened at ₹995, hit a high of ₹1,008, and closed up 0.58%. Trading was heavy with over 3.9 million shares, showing strong investor interest.
HDFC Bank Share: Backbone of the banking sector
Opened at ₹913 and rallied to ₹925.85. It closed up 0.55% at ₹925.70. Strong participation was seen with nearly 9 million shares traded.
SBI Life Insurance Share: A defensive play
Opened at ₹2,039, hit a high of ₹2,043.90, and closed with a slight 0.24% gain at ₹2,027. Around 300,000 shares were traded during the day.
Bharti Airtel Share: Stability in telecom
Opened at ₹2,013.90 and climbed to ₹2,024.20. It closed with a 0.20% gain. Over 1.2 million shares were traded, showing continued investor confidence.
Apollo Hospitals Share: Healthcare's trust
Opened at ₹7,518, hit ₹7,579, and closed up 0.17%.
Disclaimer: This is not investment advice.
