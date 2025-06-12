Market movers: CE info systems among top losers as stock slumps over 8%
Top Losers Today: The stock market witnessed a downturn on June 12th. By 1:30 PM, the Sensex had fallen by 726 points, while Nifty dropped 223 points. IT company CE Info Systems' shares plummeted over 8%. Here are the top 10 losing stocks today.
| Published : Jun 12 2025, 02:24 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
111
Image Credit : ChatGpt
1- C.E. Info Systems Stock Price
Decline - 8.37%
Current Price - Rs 1789.70
211
Image Credit : Google
2- PayTM Stock Price
Decline - 5.91%
Current Price - Rs 903.55
311
Image Credit : freepik
3- RattanIndia Infra Stock Price
Decline - 5.67%
Current Price - Rs 61.84
411
Image Credit : freepik
4- HPCL Stock Price
Decline - 5.14%
Current Price - Rs 393.50
511
Image Credit : iStock
5- Crisil Stock Price
Decline - 4.67%
Current Price - Rs 5567.00
611
Image Credit : Google
6- CDSL Stock Price
Decline - 4.51%
Current Price - Rs 1660.80
711
Image Credit : standret@freepik
7- BPCL Stock Price
Decline - 4.11%
Current Price - Rs 320.05
811
Image Credit : freepik
8- BSE Stock Price
Decline - 3.66%
Current Price - Rs 2777.40
911
Image Credit : freepik
9- Alok Industries Stock Price
Decline - 3.47%
Current Price - Rs 20.81
1011
Image Credit : our own
10- Ircon International Stock Price
Decline - 3.47%
Current Price - Rs 20.81
1111
Image Credit : freepik
Disclaimer
Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult a financial advisor before investing in any stock.
Top Stories