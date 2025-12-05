Waymo announced its plans to launch in Houston and four new cities including Miami, Dallas, San Antonio and Orlando last month.

Alphabet Inc’s (GOOG, GOOGL) robotaxi unit Waymo announced on Thursday that they are fully autonomous in Houston without a human driver at the wheel.

The company made the announcement on social media platform X.

Waymo announced its plans to launch in Houston and four new cities including Miami, Dallas, San Antonio and Orlando last month. The company then announced that it will open the service to public riders starting next year.

Before opening its robotaxis to riders, Waymo drives its vehicles around a city to help its technology identify unique local characteristics and refine its navigation to navigate these nuances. “While going rider-only was once considered a technical feat, it's become routine for Waymo,” the company said in November. The company also said earlier this week that it is now fully autonomous in Dallas.

Waymo’s Expansion Efforts

Earlier this month, the company said it intends to start offering autonomous ride-hailing services in St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Philadelphia. The company added that it will launch its service in New Orleans, Tampa and Minneapolis.

Waymo’s ambitions, however, are not limited to the U.S. In October, the company said that it is expanding to London, with plans to offer rides starting in 2026. The company is also training its vehicles in Tokyo, Japan.

Waymo currently offers public robotaxi services in Austin, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and San Francisco. Its fleet comprises of about 2,500 vehicles, predominantly Jaguar I-PACE vehicles, operating as robotaxis.

In October, an Alphabet chief business officer Philipp Schindler said on the company’s earnings call that Waymo’s growth and momentum are strong. “2026 is shaping up to be an exciting year,” they said.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around GOOG stock stayed within the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘low’ levels.

GOOG stock is up by 67% this year and by 81% over the past 12 months.

