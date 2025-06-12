Image Credit : stockPhoto

Recently, cooking oil prices have skyrocketed, making it difficult for ordinary people to manage household expenses. The government's import duty hike in September 2024 and the subsequent rise in international oil prices are seen as contributing factors.

This has significantly increased the cost of everyday cooking oil, adding a burden to every family's budget. Now, the central government has announced significant relief for the common people.

It has reduced the basic customs duty on crude sunflower, soybean, and palm oils from 20% to 10%. This has widened the tax difference between crude and refined oil from 8.75% to 19.25%.