MicroCloud has developed a quantum-powered 3D modelling system to produce 3D images and models.

The system is built on a distributed, quantum-based architecture comprising multiple dedicated subsystems that work together.

According to the company, the solution integrates several interconnected modules.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (HOLO) announced on Thursday that it has created a new quantum-powered 3D modelling system that blends quantum computing and AI to produce high-precision 3D images and models.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Following the update, MicroCloud Hologram’s stock traded over 6% higher on Thursday afternoon. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘normal’ message volume levels.

How Does The Model Work?

The system is built on a distributed, quantum-based architecture composed of multiple dedicated subsystems working together, offering scalable and secure 3D-model and image-generation services.

According to the company, the solution integrates several interconnected modules, a quantum-enhanced data-collection unit for gathering and cleaning raw data, a quantum-powered training engine that applies deep-learning algorithms to extract core features, and an autonomous generation subsystem that transforms those features into ready-to-use 3D models or images.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.