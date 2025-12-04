The report added that at least one of these companies expects to fulfill the multi-billion-dollar investment pledge in full by Jan. 1, 2029.

The Trump administration is reportedly easing requirements for large pharmaceutical companies to fulfill some of their investment commitments under the “most favored nation” deals struck with the White House.

According to a report by Endpoints News, citing a framework for agreements between the U.S. Department of Commerce and the large pharmaceutical companies, the exact amounts these drugmakers will have to invest in the United States are still being negotiated.

The report added that at least one of these companies expects to fulfill the multi-billion-dollar investment pledge in full by Jan. 1, 2029.

The U.S. government and the companies in question are said to agree in “good faith” on the amount they need to invest in the United States to manufacture and consume the pharmaceutical products and ingredients consumed in the country.

