Indian Stock Market Prediction 2026: How will the market be? Will Sensex, Nifty's run continue?
Stock Market Prediction 2026: The new year is here. A Bajaj Finserv report revealed that the Indian stock market will be strong in 2026. Domestic demand, positive RBI policies, and corporate earnings growth will be the main support for the market.
Stock market buzz in 2026: Will investors reap profits?
Financial experts predict the Indian stock market will perform very strongly in 2026. Positive economic conditions and strong domestic demand are expected to boost the market.
What are the main reasons for the market's strength?
The Bajaj Finserv report says key factors will drive the market in 2026. Strong domestic demand, controlled inflation, and good crops will strengthen the rural economy.
Which sectors are likely to perform well?
The report clarifies which sectors will perform well. Industries tied to the domestic market, like auto and consumer goods, are expected to see significant growth.
Market fluctuations in 2025
2025 was a mixed year for the market with high volatility due to global tensions and FII withdrawals. However, the Indian market held its ground thanks to strong domestic factors.
Sector-wise performance and export lag
After September 2025, different sectors led the market every few months. The auto sector grew by 21.7%. However, export-oriented sectors like IT lagged due to tariff uncertainty.
Nifty returns and Standard Chartered's estimates
In 2025, the Nifty 50 index gave about 9% returns amid fear. Standard Chartered's report also expects a strong 2026, boosted by economic recovery and returning FIIs.
