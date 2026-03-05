Among the catalysts for Thursday are earnings from Kroger, Burlington Stores, BJ’s Wholesale, Costco and Marvell Technology.

Cooling oil prices and easing fears of supply disruptions tied to the U.S.-Iran conflict helped stabilize investor sentiment.

Technology and semiconductor stocks led Wednesday’s rally, with Micron and AMD jumping nearly 6%.

ADP reported stronger-than-expected private-sector job growth and U.S. services activity expanded at the fastest pace since mid-2022.

U.S. stock futures rose late Wednesday after Wall Street rebounded in the previous session, as easing fears around oil supply disruptions and the U.S.-Iran conflict steadied investor sentiment.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

As of 7.50 p.m. ET, Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 futures were up 0.3%, while Dow futures were up 0.1%.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) was ‘neutral’ amid ‘high’ message volume, while sentiment toward the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) was ‘bearish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

US Market Drivers

In the prior session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%, while the S&P 500 climbed 0.8% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.3%.

Markets found support from cooling oil prices, signs of resilience in the U.S. economy, and a rally in technology and semiconductor stocks, even as investors continued to monitor developments in the U.S.-Iran conflict and the potential impact of U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed 15% global tariff.

Oil prices stabilized after sharp gains earlier in the week. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled up about 0.13%, while Brent crude ended the session near flat as traders monitored supply risks tied to Middle East tensions.

Separately, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the administration’s recently announced 15% global tariff is likely to take effect this week.

Technology and semiconductor stocks helped lead the rebound. Micron Technology and Advanced Micro Devices each jumped nearly 6%, while Broadcom and Nvidia rose more than 1%.

Economic data also supported sentiment. ADP reported stronger-than-expected private-sector job growth in February, while the U.S. services sector expanded at the fastest pace since mid-2022 with easing price pressures.

Jurrien Timmer, director of global macro at Fidelity Investments, said on X that market pullbacks are a normal part of the cycle and could present rebalancing opportunities. He noted that if markets see only a “10-15% drawdown while fundamentals remain robust,” it would likely be “a simple matter of rebalancing,” adding that “bonds have been the traditional diversifier and did that job well until the rate reset in 2022.”

Trending Stocks To Watch On NYSE, Nasdaq

Webull (BULL): The stock fell nearly 5% in extended trading after the company reported fourth-quarter (Q4) earnings of $0.01 per share, missing Wall Street estimates of $0.05.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD): Shares jumped nearly 2% in after-hours trading following the company’s “Take Flight” event, where it went on to unveil a Platinum Credit Card featuring credit limits of $100,000 to $1 million and rewards including 5% cashback on dining and flights and 10% on hotels and car rentals.

Broadcom (AVGO): Shares jumped nearly 5% after-hours as the chipmaker reported first-quarter revenue of $19.31 billion and earnings per share (EPS) of $2.05, both topping Wall Street estimates.

United States Antimony (UAMY): The stock trended after the company announced completion of an initial resource engineering study for its Fostung Tungsten property in Ontario. Shares jumped nearly 2% in extended trading.

Iris Energy (IREN): Shares fell about 6% in after-hours trading after the company expanded its at-the-market share sale program to $6 billion from $1 billion, even as it announced agreements to purchase over 50,000 Nvidia B300 GPUs to expand its AI cloud infrastructure.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI): The stock slipped more than 4% in extended trading after reporting Q4 revenue of $1.9 million, missing analyst estimates of $2.33 million, while posting a non-GAAP EPS loss of $0.03 per share in line with expectations.

How Global Markets Are Performing Today

In broader markets, the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was around 4.09%, while gold traded near $5,150 an ounce. Oil hovered near $75 per barrel after volatile trading earlier in the week.

Asian markets were mostly higher on Thursday as sentiment improved following Wall Street’s rebound. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose about 0.63%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged more than 3%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng futures traded above the previous close.

Among the catalysts for Thursday are earnings from Kroger, Burlington Stores, BJ’s Wholesale, Costco, and Marvell Technology. On the economic front, data is expected on Initial jobless claims, U.S. productivity, and the import price index, along with remarks from Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman and Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<