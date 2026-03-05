The Trump Administration’s focus on increasing the domestic supply of critical minerals has pumped United States Antimony’s stock in the last 12 months.

The investment comes on the heels of the U.S. and Israel joining hands to attack Iran over the weekend, with tensions continuing to rise in the Middle East and the conflict currently in its fifth day.

United States Antimony Corp. shares jumped nearly 2% after the bell on Wednesday, boosting retail trader sentiment as well, as the Department of War announced an investment of $27 million in Defense Production Act (DPA) Title III funds in the company.

The company’s shares have gained nearly 93% so far this year, building on last year's 184% rally. Critical mineral companies such as United States Antimony have seen a surge in interest following the Trump Administration’s efforts to boost U.S. critical mineral supply and gain greater prominence in a market dominated by China.

The New Department Of War Contract

The announcement from Wednesday is for the domestic extraction, processing, and refinement of antimony. The Department of War said that the investment was delayed due to the government shutdown.

It also supports the Administration's goal to increase the production of processed critical minerals and other derivative products, as set out in the President's executive order last year to increase American mineral production.

"Strong domestic mineral supply chains are essential to support our warfighting capability," said Jeffrey Frankston, Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of War for Industrial Base Resilience, adding that this was a crucial investment for strengthening the country’s national defense.

Using DPA Title III funds, the company will modernize and expand its capacity in Montana to refine and produce antimony necessary for flame retardants, batteries, munitions, and other defense applications.

This investment is expected to support United States Antimony Corp’s initiative to establish domestic antimony excavation and extraction in Alaska. With the domestic supply secured, the company is fully positioned to move from ore extraction to mid-stream floatation capabilities to finished antimony products.

U.S.-Israel Attack On Iran

The investment comes on the heels of the U.S. and Israel joining hands to attack Iran over the weekend, with tensions continuing to rise in the Middle East and the conflict currently in its fifth day. The attack resulted in the killing of the Supreme Leader of 36 years, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and his family.

The war has pushed U.S.-listed defense and technology stocks such as Red Cat, Lockheed Martin, and Ondas higher as investors eye the missiles and drones used during the attack.

What Is Retail Thinking About UAMY?

Retail sentiment on United States Antimony Corp jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory a day ago, with message volumes at ‘high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

Over the past year, the ticker witnessed a more than 75% spike in followers on the platform.

“Pentagon knows no antimony, no wars,” a bullish user said on Stocktwits.

Another user speculated that the stock could hit $14, implying a 45% upside from the last closing price.

Shares of United States Antimony Corp have soared more than 586% in the last 12 months.

