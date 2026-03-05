Business Insider reported the layoffs on Wednesday, citing a message from Amazon Robotics VP Scott Dresser.

The report did not detail how many jobs were reduced in the segment.

However, a spokesperson reportedly confirmed to Business Insider that the company eliminated a "relatively small number of robotics roles."

In January, it was reported that Amazon conducted a second round of layoffs as part of its broader goal of trimming 30,000 corporate jobs.

Retail giant Amazon.com has reportedly laid off employees from its robotics division this week as the company seeks to cut costs.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Business Insider reported the layoffs on Wednesday, citing a message from Amazon Robotics VP Scott Dresser.

Dresser reportedly said that Amazon robotics remains a "strategic priority" even as the company restructures and pares back certain efforts. The executive reportedly also described the layoffs as difficult but necessary.

The report did not detail how many jobs were reduced in the segment. However, a spokesperson reportedly confirmed to Business Insider that the company eliminated a "relatively small number of robotics roles." The spokesperson also added that the company continues to hire in strategic areas.

Amazon Layoffs

In January, it was reported that Amazon conducted a second round of layoffs as part of its broader goal of trimming 30,000 corporate jobs. Amazon in October had laid off 14,000 of its white-collar workers, citing the rise of artificial intelligence software.

As of the end of 2025, Amazon had 1.58 million employees, implying the layoffs affect a small portion of the overall workforce. The majority of Amazon’s workers are in fulfillment centers and warehouses.

The layoff in January was the third-largest in Amazon’s history since it went on a hiring-spree during the COVID-19 pandemic. Amazon laid off about 27,000 workers from their roles in 2022.

However, in February, the company said that it now expects capital expenditures to touch $200 billion in 2026 as it expands on investment in AI data centers.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around AMZN stayed within the bearish territory while message volume remained at low levels.

AMZN stock has gained 6% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.