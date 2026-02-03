Share Market Alert: Reliance Jio to Adani Ports-Top-10 Gainers Today
Top-10 Gainers Today: Big news about the India-US trade deal has pumped up the stock market. The Sensex jumped about 2300 points to 84,600, and the Nifty also rose by 700 points. In this strong market, the Nifty-50's top-10 gainers are in focus.
Adani Enterprises Share Price Today
Adani Enterprises is Nifty's top gainer today, up 11.37% to around ₹2,222. Its high was ₹2,233.40 and low was ₹2,131.10, with a previous close of ₹1,995.40.
Adani Ports Share Price Today
Adani Ports is up 7.41%, trading at ₹1,507. The day's high was ₹1,520. The tariff cut boosted sentiment, increasing buying in port and logistics stocks.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Today
Jio Financial Services is up about 7.35%, trading around ₹262. The day's high was ₹263.20 and low was ₹256.95, with a previous close of ₹244.10.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today
Bajaj Finance's share is up by about 5.58%. The stock is trading around ₹954. Today's high was ₹972.80, low was ₹941.90, and the previous close was ₹903.70.
InterGlobe Aviation Share Price Today
IndiGo's share is up about 5.55%, trading around ₹4,947. The day's high was ₹5,007.80 and low was ₹4,834.50, with a previous close of ₹4,687.
Shriram Finance Share Price Today
Shriram Finance's share is up about 5.02%, trading around ₹1,010. Today's high was ₹1,041.50, low was ₹997.20, and the previous close was ₹962.10.
Sun Pharma Share Price Today
Sun Pharma's share is up by about 4.99% today, trading at the ₹1,709 level. The day's high was ₹1,725, low was ₹1,671, and the previous close was ₹1,627.90.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today
Bajaj Finserv's share is up by about 4.57% and is trading around ₹2,018. Today's high was ₹2,045.50, low was ₹1,986.30, and the previous close was ₹1,930.10.
Eternal Share Price Today
Eternal's share is up by about 4.46% today, trading at the ₹284.80 level. The day's high was ₹299.90, low was ₹282.80, and the previous close was ₹272.65.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today
Reliance Industries is up 4.34% to ₹1,450.80.
Disclaimer: Info only, not investment advice. Data as of 10:30 AM, subject to change. Consult a financial advisor.
