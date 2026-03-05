The company reported a 29% increase in revenues, posting $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to a Wall Street expectation of $19.13 billion, according to data from Fiscal.ai.

Shares of Broadcom Inc. inched about 0.5% higher in Wednesday’s post-market hours after the company posted first-quarter (Q1) 2026 earnings results that marginally beat Wall Street expectations.

Broadcom (AVGO) also posted a diluted earnings per share of $2.05 for the first quarter, compared to analysts’ estimate of $2.02.

Meanwhile, for the second-quarter (Q2) of 2026, the company provided a revenue guidance of about $22 billion, ahead of Street expectations of $20.39 billion.

"Broadcom achieved record first quarter revenue on continued strength in AI semiconductor solutions. Q1 AI revenue of $8.4 billion grew 106% year-over-year, above our forecast, driven by robust demand for custom AI accelerators and AI networking," said CEO Hock Tan. "Our AI revenue growth is accelerating, and we expect AI semiconductor revenue to be $10.7 billion in Q2."

