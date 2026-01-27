Share Market Update: These 5 Nifty Stocks Surge as Trading Resumes
Nifty Top Gainers Today: After a three-day holiday, the stock market opened with a decline today, Tuesday, January 27, 2026. However, it later saw a recovery. By 10 AM, many stocks showed a tremendous surge.
Adani Enterprises Share
Adani Enterprises became Nifty-50's top gainer, surging about 5% to trade at ₹1,957.50. Heavy buying volume showed renewed investor confidence after the 3-day break.
Axis Bank Share
Reflecting strength in private banking, Axis Bank's stock rose by about 4.54% to ₹1,315.10 by 10 AM, boosting the overall market sentiment.
Adani Ports Share
Adani Ports also saw a huge jump, climbing over 4% to trade around ₹1,362. Hopes for renewed infrastructure activity and strong early buying supported the stock's rise.
JSW Steel Share
From the metal sector, JSW Steel's stock jumped about 3% to ₹1,204.70. Metal stocks, recently under pressure, showed signs of revival in the positive market.
UltraTech Cement Share
UltraTech Cement gave good returns, trading up by 2.7% at ₹12,701 by 10 AM, with strong investor interest.
Disclaimer: This is not investment advice. Consult a financial advisor before investing.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.