Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN) garnered retail attention on Wednesday amid speculation regarding a potential merger or acquisition deal.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around DAWN stock stayed within the ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from ‘high’ to ‘extremely high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user expressed hopes for a buyout but noted that it could be days or weeks away.

Another user noted that the stock is showing relative strength compared to the market. “That’s a bullish sign,” they wrote.

Yet another, however, noted that there was a similar rumor on a buyout for Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) from Nestlé Health Science which has not materialised.

Shares of the company closed 28% higher over the deal speculation.

Rumor Origin

The rumors originated after Day One featured on the Betaville blog which highlights potential corporate transactions. The blog highlights that the news is market gossip and added that it might be “total codswallop.”

Brisbane, California-based Day One is focused on developing therapies for life-threatening diseases including pediatric cancer. Its pipeline includes Ojemda, DAY301 and Emi-Le.

In 2025, the company reported product revenue of $155.4 million from Ojemda. The company now expects U.S. revenue of $225 million to $250 million for Ojemda in 2026.

The company reported a net loss of $107.3 million for full year 2025, compared to loss of $95.5 million for full year 2024.

Analyst Take

According to data from Koyfin, eight of the nine analysts covering DAWN stock rate it ‘Buy’ or higher, while one rates it a ‘Hold.’

The average price target on the stock is $22.75, representing a potential upside of over 75% from current trading levels.

Shares of the company have gained about 50% over the past 12 months.

