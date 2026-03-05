The Federal Reserve said that overall economic activity increased at a ‘slight to moderate pace’.

The U.S. Central Bank said that overall, economic expectations were optimistic, with most districts expecting ‘slight to moderate growth’ in the coming months.

“Manufacturing activity improved overall since the previous reporting period,” as per the beige book.

Prices in the U.S. increased moderately in recent weeks, with eight districts reporting moderate price growth and four seeing slight or modest increases, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday.

In the latest Beige Book, the Fed said, “Many Districts reported that costs rose across several nonlabor inputs, including insurance, utilities and energy, and metals and other raw materials.”

On balance, firms expected prices to rise at a somewhat slower pace in the near term, according to the Fed.

Economic Activity

The central bank added that overall economic activity had increased at a slight to moderate pace “in seven of the twelve Federal Reserve Districts, while the number of Districts reporting flat or declining activity increased from four in the prior period to five in the current period”.

The Fed noted that the districts experienced differing growth levels, with two declining. It added that many manufacturing contacts reported more new orders, with some attributing the increased demand to data centers and related energy infrastructure.

“Among reporting Districts, agricultural conditions were mostly flat, and energy activity grew modestly on balance. Overall, economic expectations were optimistic, with most Districts expecting slight to moderate growth in the coming months," it further said.

Fed Latest Stance

At the January Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, Federal Reserve officials expressed renewed concerns over inflation. Several policymakers indicated that the central bank might need to increase interest rates to contain rising prices.

Several Fed officials saw the likelihood for more rate cuts if inflation declined as expected. In January, the Fed kept interest rates steady, citing inflation worries.

U.S. equities climbed on Wednesday. At the time of writing, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500 index, was up by 0.8%, the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) jumped 1.6%, while the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) rose 0.57%. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the ‘neutral’ territory at the time of writing.

