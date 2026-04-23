ITC Share: The first choice for investors

The fifth name on our list is the FMCG giant, ITC. This stock opened today at ₹304.00 and made a high of ₹306.20. Its price is now around ₹306.10, showing a 0.20% gain. The stock is showing consistent strength after recovering from a low of ₹303.25.

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