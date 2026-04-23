Jio Financial to ITC: 5 Stocks Under Rs 450 Surge Despite Market Crash
The market opened on Thursday to a disappointment as global tensions and crude oil prices dampened sentiment. Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty slipped into the red, even as select sub-₹450 stocks rallied strongly.
Jio Financial Services Share: The shining star of a falling market
Despite the huge market drop, Jio Financial Services did amazingly well. The share opened at ₹240.00 and quickly touched a high of ₹246.20. It's currently trading at ₹245.93, which is a solid 3.11% jump from yesterday. Trading volumes are also very high.
ONGC Share: Cashing in on the crude oil surge
Whenever crude oil gets expensive in the international market, ONGC directly benefits. Today, its share opened at ₹284.85 and hit a high of ₹289.80. It's now holding steady at ₹286.75, marking a 1.09% increase.
Coal India Share: A powerful performance amid the slowdown
Coal India has proved once again that market ups and downs don't affect it much. It opened at ₹444.25 today and went up to a high of ₹447.75. Right now, it's trading at ₹445.90, showing a gain of about 0.39%. This stock, priced under ₹450, is a great choice for those looking for stability with low risk.
Power Grid Share: The assurance of safety and strength
Power Grid Corporation of India's stock also saw good activity today. Amid the market chaos, it opened at ₹320.00 and managed to reach an upper level of ₹321.85. It's currently trading at ₹320.55. Even though the gain is just 0.25%, staying in the green when the Nifty is falling hard is a big deal.
ITC Share: The first choice for investors
The fifth name on our list is the FMCG giant, ITC. This stock opened today at ₹304.00 and made a high of ₹306.20. Its price is now around ₹306.10, showing a 0.20% gain. The stock is showing consistent strength after recovering from a low of ₹303.25.
Disclaimer: The information in this article is only for educational and informational purposes. Please do not consider it as any kind of investment advice. The details here are updated as of 10 AM and can change anytime. Stock market investments are subject to risks. Do your own research and always consult a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment.
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