Breakout alert: 5 stocks experts recommend buying today
Global markets are boosting Indian stocks! Experts predict Nifty 50 could cross 25,000 and reach 25,400. Get ready for a potential market surge.
J K Cement
Experts recommend buying JK Cement at Rs 5,715, with a target of Rs 6,300 and a stop-loss at Rs 5,440. JK Cement Ltd. is a leading cement and building materials manufacturer. It's among India's top 10 cement producers and the world's third-largest white cement producer.
JM Financial
Experts suggest buying JM Financial at Rs 141.62, targeting Rs 158 with a stop-loss at Rs 134. JM Financial Ltd. is an investment banking firm with asset management, private equity, brokerage, and mutual fund operations.
Welspun Corp
Buy Welspun Corp at Rs 962.35, targeting Rs 1,070 with a stop-loss at Rs 911. Welspun Corp Ltd. specializes in large-diameter pipes and operates globally.
Sobha
Buy Sobha Ltd. at Rs 1,602.30, targeting Rs 1,775 with a stop-loss at Rs 1,520. Sobha Ltd. is a major real estate developer, primarily in cities like Bengaluru, Kerala, Chennai, and Delhi.
JSW Infrastructure
Buy JSW Infrastructure at Rs 307.10, targeting Rs 338 with a stop-loss at Rs 292. JSW Infrastructure Ltd., part of the JSW Group, is India's second-largest private sector port operator.